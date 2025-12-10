It feels like some dogs can bark forever. Here ’ s what to do about that.

Here’s a fact that all dog parents (and neighbors of dog parents) know: Dogs can be pretty noisy. In particular, puppies and rescue dogs tend to bark quite a lot and are more easily triggered by various stimuli than more settled, older dogs who feel completely relaxed in their environments. Although some dogs bark because of obvious triggers, others seem to bark incessantly, and it can be hard to know how to get them to stop.



If you’ve ever lived with — or next to — a compulsive barker, you might be wondering if dogs ever get tired of the sound of their own voices. Below, we dig into why some dogs bark so much and what to do if they won’t stop.

Main takeaways Dogs are less likely to bark when all of their needs are met.

If you don’t respond to barking, dogs should tire themselves out eventually.

Some breeds are much more likely to bark than others.

If you are struggling to manage a dog who can’t stop barking, you may need to consult a professional.

Why do dogs bark nonstop?

Not all dogs bark nonstop, but when they do, it can be annoying and disruptive. There are many different reasons why a dog might seem to bark constantly. For one, they might really need something, like food or a bathroom break. If a dog is left at home all day, they might not have enough food, stimulation, or interaction to keep them going. They may have separation anxiety or other difficulties. In rarer cases, they might just be compulsively barking.

How to respond to a dog who never tires of barking

Dogs do tend to get tired of barking eventually, but some may compulsively bark or have issues with anxiety, which means they never seem to get bored. If your dog seems to have an issue with nonstop barking, seeking the advice of a trainer or behaviorist to get to the root of the problem may be your best option.

Is it OK to ignore your dog’s barking?

Yes, it is OK to ignore your dog’s barking. As long as their needs are met, you may need to ignore them in order to ensure that they get bored with barking and find other ways to self-soothe. If they have adequate toys to play with, have been to the bathroom, get enough walks, and are fed, it’s likely they don’t have any real reason to bark.

Do some dog breeds bark more than others?

Although how much a dog barks may depend on their unique background and trauma, some dog breeds tend to bark more or less than others. Dachshunds, Corgis, Beagles, Huskies, and Pomeranians are among the breeds who are the most vocal. On the other hand, Basenjis, Chow Chows, Greyhounds, Collies, and Akitas are relatively quiet.

Strategies to manage excessive barking

Training

The training you implement will depend on why your dog is barking. If they bark at people when they come to the door, you can teach them that people coming to the house is nothing to be afraid of, and try to desensitize them to the experience. Seeking the support of a trainer may be necessary.

Changes to environments

Your dog may be triggered by environmental factors, either outside or inside the home. If people walking past the window sets them off, you can try to block their view or set up a comfortable area far away from the window. By making small changes to their environment, you can make them less likely to bark.

When to talk to a professional about excessive barking

If all of your dog’s needs are taken care of and they still bark excessively, you may need to seek the support of a professional. A trainer or behaviorist can help you get to the root of why your dog is barking and give them coping mechanisms to calm the behavior.

Bottom line

Dogs can get tired of barking. Once they realize that they are not getting the response they want, most dogs will give up and stop. However, some dogs will engage in compulsive barking, which is more difficult to stop, because they are unlikely to get tired and will find the behavior itself satisfying.

FAQs

Should you ignore your dog’s barking at night?

Your dog may bark at night for many reasons. Maybe they’re used to the sound and stimulation of the day, and when they try to settle down at night, they’re triggered by every tiny sound outside. It could also be because they sleep alone and want to get your attention. As long as all of their needs are taken care of and they have a comfortable, safe space to sleep, you should try to ignore their barking. Eventually, they should stop. If it continues or causes any problems, seek the advice of a trainer or behaviorist.

What are the most common reasons for a dog barking?

There are many reasons for a dog’s barking. Dogs bark because they are territorial, as part of play, or because they’re anxious. Some dogs also engage in what’s called “alarm barking,” or barking that’s triggered by any and all stimuli and sounds. They may also bark compulsively, because they want to “speak” to other dogs or simply because they’re seeking attention. More rarely, barking might be an aggressive or defensive action, particularly at other dogs.

How long should I ignore my puppy’s barking?

Young puppies and dogs need to learn that barking doesn’t actually get them what they want. However, you might be wondering how long you can actually ignore their barking. If your puppy is just barking for attention, you do need to ignore it until they learn to stop — however long that takes. Of course, you should make sure that their basic needs for stimulation, food, and toilet breaks are met.

Can dogs lose their voice?

While it might not seem possible when they’re in the middle of a barking fit, a dog can actually lose their voice. Their throat is very complicated, and like us, they have vocal folds in their larynx. Any damage or irritation to the larynx (including a buildup of fluid) can cause them to lose their voice. This can be caused by excessive barking, and if it happens, you should see your vet.