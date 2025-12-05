The Real Reason Your Dog Hates the Rain (It’s More Than Just Getting Wet)

I like to think my two-year-old Havanese is a little angel, but when it comes to the rain, she becomes a tiny drama queen. The second she hears raindrops, she refuses to go outside to potty and occasionally leaves us surprise puddles inside. Walks on rainy days are a whole other battle, and I’m convinced that she likes to get her revenge by jumping all over our white couch with her muddy, soggy paws.

As it turns out, she is far from alone. Many dogs are anti-rain for all kinds of reasons, and it is not always as simple as a simple aversion to getting wet. Sensory overload, physical discomfort, and even underlying health issues can all play a part.

A veterinarian and behaviorist expert explain why your dog may hate a cozy storm and what you can do to help them feel more comfortable when the weather turns gloomy.

Why do some dogs hate the rain so much?

There are a few reasons why this might be the case. A dog’s dislike of rain could “be sound, sensation, and whilst I have no quantifiable evidence, I do think the lack of smells is part of it, too,” explains dog trainer Ali Smith, founder of Rebarkable opens in new tab .

Interestingly, rain can change the sensory world for dogs — sounds become sharper, smells get muted, and wet fur can feel… weird. For sensitive or anxious pups, it can feel like too much stimulation all at once.

According to veterinarian Dr. Ezra Ameis, a Los Angeles-based emergency veterinarian and founder of Paw Priority opens in new tab in West Hollywood, many dogs simply don’t like the sound, feel, or smell of rain. However, if a dog who doesn’t typically mind the rain “suddenly resists going outside in wet conditions, I start thinking [it might be] physical discomfort,” Dr. Ameis says. “Arthritis, ear infections, or skin irritation can all make damp weather unpleasant. Cold, wet surfaces can also aggravate joint pain in older dogs or make existing skin conditions feel worse.”

Additionally, certain physical traits of a dog can make them more rain-averse. For example, “short-coated breeds feel the cold and wet more directly, while dogs with long, pendulous ears (like spaniels) are prone to ear infections that can ache in humid weather,” Dr. Ameis explains. “Senior dogs and those with orthopedic issues often find wet, slick ground painful to walk on.”

e_motion_media / Shutterstock

Is it fear or pain? How to tell the difference

Sometimes, it’s hard to tell whether it’s about pain, fear, or just general discomfort when feeling wet. “If it’s behavioral, the dog’s resistance often shows up as hesitation, cowering, or anxious body language before even getting wet,” explains Dr. Ameis. “Physical discomfort tends to show as stiffness, limping, shaking one limb, or sitting down abruptly once outside.”

To be able to tell the difference between a dog who simply doesn’t enjoy getting wet and one who’s genuinely anxious or fearful, Smith says it’s a case of comparing and contrasting their behavior when it’s dry to when it’s raining. “If the behavior is fundamentally similar despite the presence of rain, that’s a generally anxious dog,” she explains. “If the behavior is exacerbated in the rain, then the rain is a factor — but notably, it may not be the only factor.”

For some dogs, rain really is just a sensory overload. The barometric pressure, noise, status, and smell changes can sometimes trigger anxiety. According to Dr. Ameis, many dogs have heightened hearing and are sensitive to the low-frequency rumbles and barometric pressure drops that precede rain. Some experience mild storm anxiety even without thunder. “It’s a sensory overload — sound, smell, static, and pressure shifts all at once — especially for noise-sensitive dogs,” he says. This can explain why even a drizzle can make some pups nervous before a storm hits.

What can you do to make rainy walks easier?

Waterproof coats or lightweight rain shells help keep the body warm and dry, especially for short-haired breeds. Booties or paw balms protect against cold, wet pavement and irritants. After the walk, Dr. Ameis suggests drying your dog thoroughly — ears, paws, and belly especially — to prevent yeast buildup or skin infections.

Smith notes that yes, gear can help, but only if it’s introduced to the dog gently. “Typically, a rain coat opens in new tab can work wonders [for a dog], just make sure if you have a sensitive dog, to take the time to craft a positive association,” she adds.

It’s also helpful to create a positive association with rain for your dog, which can often be a slow process. Smith suggests starting with YouTube rain noises playing softly while doing a play session or giving them a safe chew toy. Repeat that for a few days, then increase the volume. When your dog seems relaxed, sit somewhere covered in the rain with a treat or toy. Slowly increase exposure to light showers over time.

For dogs with deeper fears of the rain, Dr. Ameis likes to start with desensitization — like pairing the rain sound with something positive, like treats or playing indoors — and work up gradually to going outside. “For dogs with more intense fear or panic, short-term calming supplements or prescribed anti-anxiety medication can help make training more effective,” he explains. “The supplement Zylkene is a really good one that is non-prescription and helps with anxiety. Sometimes we prescribe meds like fluoxetine or trazodone to help.”

Personally, I like to use ZenMelts by PetPax Co. opens in new tab for my Havanese when she feels anxious (including in bad storms, car rides, and nights filled with fireworks). I love that they are a natural supplement that can easily be slipped into her cheek and dissolved (no pill-swallowing required). They seem to work well in calming her down without many side effects.

jcalvera / Adobe Stock

Is avoiding the rain really that bad?

While sometimes necessary, letting your dog avoid the rain isn’t the healthiest option. “Completely avoiding rain can create a feedback loop where the dog’s anxiety worsens and activity levels drop,” Dr. Ameis says. “Over time, that can lead to weight gain, muscle loss, and lower confidence.” Even short, positive exposures, like stepping outside for a treat and going back in, can help maintain physical health and resilience.

If you do choose to keep your dog indoors during a rainy day, there are a few different enrichment tools you can use to help wear your dog out and allow them to get some physical and mental exercise. “Dog treadmills, snuffle mats, Kongs, search boxes, tug, chews are all great options — and remember that not walking your dog can be a great opportunity to hone training,” Smith says. “Teaching a dog how to relax opens in new tab is a good thing!”

When should you call in a professional?

According to Smith, trainers usually get involved when a fear or discomfort in the rain is just one of a myriad of problems. “Rain can usually be worked around, depending on where you live,” she says. Ongoing anxiety, refusal to go potty, or signs of pain (limping, trembling, panting) are red flags for either a trainer or a vet.

Helping your dog weather the rainy days

The reality is that rainy days are never a dog’s favorite. But with a little patience and the right tools, you can help your pup feel more confident and comfortable when the clouds roll in. Whether your dog is sensitive to sound, dealing with physical discomfort, or simply not a fan of wet paws, small adjustments can make a big difference. Gentle exposure, cozy gear, and plenty of positive reinforcement can turn those stressful wet days into something manageable.

And if your dog’s rain aversion feels intense or suddenly gets worse, reach out to your vet or a trainer for guidance. Your dog may never love a rainy day, but they can learn that it’s nothing to fear.