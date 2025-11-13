Why Is My Dog’s Nose Turning Pink?
It’s cute, but checking that this isn’t a problem...
by Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
November 13, 2025
In This Article:
Why Do Dogs’ Noses Turn Pink? Common Reasons Why Dogs’ Noses Turn Pink When To See a Veterinarian For a Newly Pink Nose Are Some Dog Breeds More Likely to Have Pink Noses? How to Treat a Dog's Nose Color Changes Frequently Asked Questions
“My dog is acting fine, but I noticed that his nose looks a lot lighter than it used to. Is that normal?”
Vets get questions like this all the time. The truth is that dog noses can change color over time, and some breeds are more likely to show these changes. Although a dog’s nose can lighten or darken for benign reasons, there are some causes for color changes on a dog’s nose that indicate a problem.