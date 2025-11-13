“My dog is acting fine, but I noticed that his nose looks a lot lighter than it used to. Is that normal?”

Vets get questions like this all the time. The truth is that dog noses can change color over time, and some breeds are more likely to show these changes. Although a dog’s nose can lighten or darken for benign reasons, there are some causes for color changes on a dog’s nose that indicate a problem.

Main takeaways Some dogs will experience a seasonal change in the color of their nose, while others can develop permanent patches of color loss.

Although most causes of nose color changes are benign, some autoimmune diseases, cancers, and infections can alter the normal appearance of the nose as well.

Have your vet check your dog’s nose if it has any irritation, open wounds, discharge, or swelling.

Benign causes of nose color changes don’t require treatment, but sunscreen may be needed for protection.