Wet dog smell? Not in one of these jackets

Some dog clothes are fashionable (HAY collection, we’re looking at you), while others are more functional. Waterproof rain jackets fall into the latter category, especially while navigating dog walks in the rather unpredictable British climate. Sigh. I’m sure you don’t enjoy being cold and soggy, and I’ll take a punt that your dog doesn’t either. In fact, one of my dogs would rather her bladder explode than get her paws wet by stepping outside for a wee in the rain. A waterproof dog jacket can make rainy walks way more enjoyable for your pup, especially if they hate getting wet, keeping them dry and comfortable during their daily trots.

Not all waterproof dog jackets are created equal, so to help you on your way we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best raincoats, highlighting important features like waterproof rating, warmth, breathability, coverage, adjustable components, leg loops and whether they can be used with harnesses. Oh, and price – don’t worry, there are some decent budget options out there.

Main Takeaways Not all dog coats are created equal – the right waterproof jacket keeps pups dry, comfy and stylish, whatever the forecast.

A well-fitted coat from a specialist brand ensures freedom to move and lasting wear.

Start slow and build trust – introduce the coat gradually so your dog associates it with walkies, not worry.

How to keep your dog safe in a jacket

Before you start salivating over your dog’s new wardrobe addition, we asked clinical animal behaviourist, Emily Birch opens in new tab , for some tips on ensuring your dog’s comfort and safety while adventuring in a jacket.

“First things first, make sure it’s well-fitted and from a brand that specialises in dog coats, rather than a popular brand that typically makes human stuff and is fashion-based,” Emily advises.