Best Dog Harnesses in the UK: Top Picks for Comfort, Safety & Control

Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog – from flat-faced breeds to escape artists

All dog parents know (or quickly find out) that certain life hacks are essential to raising your pup. Sometimes those life hacks are simple products that become so important to you and your pet that you latch on to them for life.

This is especially true when you’re on a walk together and exposed to all the dangers of the outside world: loud noises, cars zooming past, power walkers who don’t respect your dog’s boundaries. That’s where a harness comes in handy; it can give you more control over your pup’s behaviour and keep them safe, while releasing them from the restriction of many traditional collars.

There’s a lot to consider before investing in one, though. Vet Dr John Iovino advises looking for a first-time harness by “paying attention to size” and, with younger dogs especially, “getting something adjustable that they can grow into”. From there, he says it’s all about finding something with durability.

Main Takeaways If you have a small dog or a puppy, a lightweight, step-in harness is often the best choice, as it’s easy to put on and doesn’t overwhelm their tiny frame.

For medium-sized dogs, a front-clip harness can help prevent pulling and give you more control during walks, making it ideal for training or active dogs.

Larger breeds or strong pullers often do best with a back-clip harness that provides better comfort and even pressure distribution, allowing them to move freely without causing strain.

Safety features like reflective strips for visibility, padding for comfort and escape-proof designs for those clever pups who tend to wriggle free are also important to consider.

The right harness should fit snugly, be adjustable for comfort and suit your walking routine.

How to choose the best dog harness for your pet

Comfort and fit

In terms of material, Annie Grossman, owner and co-founder of School For The Dogs opens in new tab , recommends a harness with “velvet-lined underarm straps, which can reduce chafing”.

While it goes without saying that the best harness for a 2kg Terrier is probably not the best one for a Great Pyrenees, you should examine the fit for all harnesses before buying; just as you wouldn’t buy yourself a pair of shoes two sizes too big, you wouldn’t buy your dog a harness that hangs off them like a poorly tailored jacket.

Taking into account your dog’s potential for growth (are they in puppyhood or adulthood?), their temperament (are they anxious for attention or aloof?), and their nature (are they skittish or calm?) is the most foolproof way to ensure their harness is correctly fitted and comfortable for your dog.

Dr Iovino says “making sure that the harness is pretty snug” is vital. He adds: “If it’s too loose, dogs can get spooked, and then they’re out of their collar or their harness, so it’s really important to make sure that it’s not too loose.”

On the other hand, he says that many dogs have been using the same harness or collar since they were first brought home. “I’ve had a few dogs grow into their harnesses, or even their collars, and clients don’t realise – and you go to feel it and it’s so tight. They grow fast, so it’s something to be aware of.”

Finding a happy medium between the control of a harness that fits snuggly and the comfort of a looser fit is something that can be established by the good old-fashioned two-finger test. “You still want to be able to fit two fingers between all the areas that the harness is contacting,” says Dr Iovino. Having a properly fitted harness will help prevent dogs from injury and removes the potential of escape.

Types of harness

Front clip vs back clip lead attachment: where your dog’s lead clips on their harness is mostly a matter of personal preference, but the options each have distinct advantages and disadvantages. For example, a front clip effectively allows you to lead stubborn, walk-resistant dogs forwards, but it’s a particularly terrible idea for small dogs who are lower to the ground and will cause the lead to drag.

Dr Iovino recommends looking for a harness with a back attachment. “It’s just more practical when they walk and sniff, especially if you have a short dog. It’s a lot easier to keep the lead above ground and just a little bit of tension when it’s hooked on the back than the front,” he says.

Vera Murri of physical and virtual training schools DogLife Hoboken opens in new tab and Dogs Life Inc opens in new tab , also makes a case for when a dual-clip harness may be beneficial: “My favourite harness, and the one that I use with my dog, is the Freedom harness. I like the harness because it has two points of attachment. It has one on the chest and one in the back. The one in the back has a martingale on it, which has a little loop that gets tighter every time the dog pulls so it makes it harder for the dog to slip out of it.”

Over the head vest vs step-in harness: getting your dog in their harness shouldn’t be complicated, and if it feels like you’re untangling a necklace, there’s a good chance it’s not the most streamlined design. While the choice is entirely yours, many vets recommend introducing your dog to the concept of a harness before you begin your hunt for ‘the one’.

“I would just expose the dog to a normal basic harness at first,” says Dr Iovino. “My dog just kind of knows now. She feels the collar part go over her head and instantly lifts her leg. If you just do that repetition on a basic harness, getting it on and off should be just as easy.”

From there, you can choose the harness to your and your pup’s liking – whether that is one that is placed over their head, clips on after being slipped on the legs, or snapped and Velcroed on the chest.

While Murri doesn’t have a preference towards any particular method, she warns about the dangers of step-in harnesses. “I mean the easiest one obviously is the step-in harness, but the problem with that is if you have a fearful dog who gets scared of something, they start pulling away, and they can slip out of that harness really easily,” she warns. ”Before you even realise, the dog is going to be gone.”

Size considerations

When buying a harness for your dog, size is key, you want to make sure it’s comfy, secure and gives your pup room to move. Small dogs, like Chihuahuas or Dachshunds, often do best with lightweight, step-in harnesses that are easy to put on and don’t overwhelm their tiny frames.

Medium-sized dogs, like Beagles or Cocker Spaniels, can rock a classic front-clip harness, which offers more control and is great for walks or training sessions. For larger breeds, such as Golden Retrievers or German Shepherds, a robust, padded harness with a back clip is ideal for distributing pressure and ensuring comfort during those long, adventurous walks. Remember, whether your dog is a pint-sized lap dog or a towering gentle giant, the right harness should fit snugly without being too tight, so they can strut their stuff comfortably and safely.

Safety features

Look for reflective strips on harnesses, which help ensure your pup is visible during those early morning or late evening strolls.

Padding is another fantastic safety feature – comfortable cushioning keeps your dog from chafing while still giving them the support they need for a secure fit. For the escape artists out there, some harnesses come with escape-proof designs, making sure your Houdini can’t wriggle free during walks or in crowded areas. With these thoughtful features, you can feel confident that your dog is not only comfy but safe.

Best dog harnesses in the UK – our top picks

Best overall dog harness

opens in new tab Rabbitgoo No-Pull Pet Harness opens in new tab $ 17.84 The Rabbitgoo No-Pull Pet Harness is a real all-rounder for its affordability, size and colour options. (It’s available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL; from a 11-inch chest girth to a 38-inch chest girth, and comes in lots of colours, from sleek black and to bright teal.)



Pros Four adjustable straps keep your dog secure and two leash connection points. The no-pull chest ring is designed to prevent your dog from pulling.

Reflective strips for visibility are helpful for early-morning or late-night walks.

A back handle makes it easy to grab your pup with your free hand to keep them from lunging. Cons You have to put it over your dog’s head like a vest. $17.84 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best no-pull dog harness

opens in new tab PetSafe Easy Walk Harness opens in new tab $ 13.99 Designed to gently discourage dogs from pulling while walking on a lead, the Easy Walk does not cause coughing, gagging or choking because the chest strap rests low across the breastbone. With a front loop to prevent pulling and an easy-to-adjust style, this no-frills harness lives up to its name and its popularity as one of the original no-pull harnesses on the market. Pros Four adjustment points and a video tutorial opens in new tab to help you get the right fit for your pup.

Easy to put on, with two quick-snap buckles.

Huge range of sizes from the tiniest puppy to the biggest bear (from a 12-inch chest girth to a 49-inch chest girth).

Martingale chest loop redirects your dog from pulling and twisting and steers their attention back to you. Cons It takes a little time to get figure out the fit and how to adjust it to get it just right (hence the video explainer). $13.99 at PetSafe opens in new tab

Best harness for small dogs

opens in new tab Gooby Choke-Free Step-In Comfort Dog Harness opens in new tab $ 14.49 This harness’s X-frame design was specifically made for small and toy breeds who are more prone to neck injuries. The shape eliminates stress on dogs’ necks, which is ideal if you have a small brachycephalic (flat-faced) breed like a Pug or Boston Terrier. Its X-frame ensures force is evenly distributed across the chest, so your small dog will be able to breathe easily on walks. Pros Soft mesh and suede trimming keep your dog comfortable.

Four adjustable straps ensure a good fit.

Comes in a range of colours. Cons Your pup has to learn to step in to it. $14.49 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best harness for large dogs

opens in new tab K9 Powerharness For Large Dogs opens in new tab $ 39.99 The classic K9 Powerharness is the original dog harness from JULIUS-K9, designed to be heavy duty and secure but comfortable, making it a great choice for large dogs and bigger breeds. It comes in L, XL and XXL to fit all big boys and girls. Pros Its robust features make it ideal for keeping large dogs secure.

The highly durable strap buckle ensures the harness stays in place and it’s extremely difficult for your dog to escape from.

The control handle located on the top of the harness allows a firm grip. (When not in use, the handle can be clipped down.)

Reflective stripe on the chest strap for improved nighttime visibility. Cons Some pet parents report that the strap across the front can restrict movement too much for their dogs.

More on the expensive side.

$39.99 at Julius-k9 opens in new tab

Best reflective and safety harness

opens in new tab Reflective No-Pull Dog Harness opens in new tab $ 21 Available in four reflective colours, this l ightweight, soft and breathable wrap-around canvas harness ensures the perfect, secure and comfortable fit for your pup. Pros Ideal for head shy dogs as it doesn’t have to go over their heads.

Reflective for early morning and late night walks. Plus reflective stitching for increased visibility.

Grab handle for added control.

Front chest D-ring to minimise strain if your pup is prone to pulling. Cons Not suitable for bigger dogs as it’s only available in size small and medium.

$21 at Equi Safety opens in new tab

Frequently asked questions: dog harnesses UK

What’s the difference between a front-clip and back-clip harness?

A front-clip harness and a back-clip harness differ mainly in where the lead attaches, which can affect your dog’s walking experience.

A front-clip harness has the lead attachment on the chest area, which gives you more control over your dog’s movements. This can be particularly helpful for dogs who tend to pull, as the front-clip design gently steers them back towards you when they try to lunge forwards. It’s great for training and discouraging pulling behaviour.

A back-clip harness has the lead attachment on the top of the dog’s back, which is ideal for relaxed walks and dogs that don’t pull much. It’s more comfortable for many dogs, as it allows for natural movement without restricting the chest area. Back-clip harnesses are often favoured for everyday use with calm or well-trained dogs, as they don’t exert as much control as the front-clip variety.

Are no-pull harnesses safe for dogs?

Yes. These harnesses are designed to help reduce pulling by distributing pressure more evenly across your dog’s body or by using a front lead attachment to gently redirect their movement when they pull. This can make walks more manageable and less stressful for both you and your dog.

However, not all no-pull harnesses are created equal. It’s essential to choose one that fits your dog well and doesn’t cause discomfort. Some no-pull harnesses exert pressure on certain areas, like the chest or neck, and if they’re too tight or poorly designed, they could cause irritation or restrict breathing. Be sure to look for features like padding and adjustability to ensure a snug but comfortable fit.

How do I measure my dog for a harness?

Measuring your dog for a harness is a straightforward process, and getting the right fit is key to comfort and safety. Here’s how to do it:

Chest girth: start by measuring around the widest part of your dog’s chest, just behind the front legs. This is typically where the harness will sit, so make sure the tape measure is snug but not tight. This is the most important measurement for most harness styles, especially for back-clip and no-pull harnesses. Neck circumference: measure around the base of your dog’s neck, where a collar would sit. This is particularly important for front-clip harnesses, as the straps around the neck need to fit comfortably without choking your dog. Back length (optional): for some harnesses, especially those with a more tailored design, you may also want to measure the length of your dog’s back from the base of their neck to the top of their tail. This measurement is most useful for full-body harnesses.

Once you’ve taken these measurements, check the manufacturer’s sizing chart, as different brands may have slightly different fits. And remember, when in doubt, it’s better to go a size up if your dog is between measurements, as you can adjust the straps for a snug fit.

Can my dog wear a harness all the time?

While it’s generally OK for your dog to wear a harness for extended periods, it’s important to keep a few things in mind for their comfort and safety.

First, make sure the harness fits properly. A harness that’s too tight or too loose can cause chafing, rubbing or even restrict movement, leading to discomfort or injury. If your dog wears a harness all the time, check regularly for any signs of irritation or sores, especially around the straps or under the arms.

Also, consider the type of harness. Some harnesses are designed for occasional use, like those made for walks or training sessions, while others are more suitable for all-day wear, especially if they’re lightweight and padded. If your dog is wearing the harness for long periods, make sure they have plenty of time to stretch, relax and take breaks from it.

If your dog is left in the harness while indoors or unsupervised, make sure it doesn’t interfere with their normal movement or activities. You might also want to remove it during nap times or when they’re home alone to give their skin a break.

Final thoughts: which dog harness is right for you?

Choosing the right dog harness depends on your dog's size, breed, behaviour and your specific needs. If you have a small dog or a puppy, a lightweight, step-in harness is often the best choice, as it’s easy to put on and doesn’t overwhelm their tiny frame. For medium-sized dogs, a front-clip harness can help prevent pulling and give you more control during walks, making it ideal for training or active dogs. Larger breeds or strong pullers often do best with a back-clip harness that provides better comfort and even pressure distribution, allowing them to move freely without causing strain.

Safety features like reflective strips for visibility, padding for comfort and escape-proof designs for those clever pups who tend to wriggle free are also important to consider. Ultimately, the right harness should fit snugly, be adjustable for comfort and suit your walking routine. Whether you’re looking for control, comfort or simply something stylish, the perfect harness is out there to make your dog’s walk a safe and enjoyable experience!



