Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain – outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people or maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.
Of course, travelling with a dog at any time is no easy feat – add in chilly temps and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through it with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed and even moisturisers (dogs get dry skin in the winter, too) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the car: here are 12 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together.
If you have a smaller dog, they might not be able to keep up all day on longer walks and hikes. This pet backpack will help them get through the extra mileage. Plus, when flipped on its side, the washable faux sherpa comfort liner practically doubles as a bed so your pup can be relaxed and comfy no matter where you end up.
With insulation made from 250g of recycled polyester, this might be the warmest dog jacket available. Its bright, weather-resistant exterior will also give off big Jake Gyllenhaal in Everest energy, which is peak (pun intended) Gyllenhaal.
Few things feel more emotionally conflicting than heading out for an exciting day in nature with your dog, but having to pack single-use plastic bags to hold all their food. Wilderdog offers a solution with a bag designed specifically for dog food. Kiss freezer bags and self-eco-shaming goodbye.
Compared to simply walking around town, taking your dog in the woods and through country fields requires more variable explorative freedom. At times, it might be open enough that you’re comfortable letting your dog wander far. But in other moments, you’ll probably want them close to your hip. This set includes three individual leads at different lengths to accommodate any outdoorsy occasion.
This calming paw balm contains a wealth of dog-friendly ingredients including blackcurrant and mandarin oils, protective olive wax, mango butter and geranium essential oils. The makers recommend applying a pea-sized amount to the paws twice a day, at least to begin with, so a little should go a relatively long way.
YETI has become a staple for outdoorsy types by providing heavy-duty products that will hold up in any condition. They’ve now brought their trademark durability to this dog bed with a detachable travel pad for maximum comfort on the road.
This lightweight, cleverly designed jacket uses a foiled fabric to reflect the dog’s own body heat back towards them. It’s also fully waterproof, so it’ll keep your pup warm come rain or shine (which is useful given how often the British weather changes in winter).
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.