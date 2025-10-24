As if you need another excuse to spoil your pet...

It’s no secret that here at Kinship, we love spoiling our pets, and there’s no better time to do so than in the lead-up to Christmas. Which is why we’ve searched far and wide for the best pet advent calendars available in the UK to treat our dogs and cats this festive season.

We’re not alone: as a nation, we’ve officially embraced indulgent pet parenting and we’re not looking back. According to Waitrose figures opens in new tab from 2024, sales for Christmas pet lines were up a whopping 964 percent year-on-year (including purchases of Christmas-themed meals, stockings and pet advent calendars for our furry babies).

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

When it comes to the best pet advent calendars, they can have all sorts of goodies hidden behind their windows: treats, toys, accessories, or even a mix of all three.

Then again, some of the best dog advent calendars and cat advent calendars available are empty. These gorgeous, reusable and eco-friendly buys will become keepsakes from one Christmas to the next, and they can be personalised and filled with your BFF’s favourite treats. Pet advent calendars in the UK are available at a range of price points, starting at under £5 and going up to £100+ for luxury reusable designs.