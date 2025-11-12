Christmas jumpers have become as much a part of the season as mince pies and Mariah Carey. And now, even cats can join in on the fun. Whether you’re taking festive family photos or just want to add a bit of cheer to your cat’s winter wardrobe, there’s no shortage of options – from soft knits to full-on Santa suits. The trick is finding one that keeps your feline warm and comfortable without turning them into a walking tinsel display. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the most stylish cat jumpers to keep them cosy, cute and camera-ready all season long.

But before you buy, it’s worth knowing when (and if) your cat actually needs a jumper – and how to make sure they’re happy wearing one.

Should cats wear jumpers?

Not every cat needs a jumper. Most are perfectly equipped to deal with cooler temperatures thanks to their natural fur coats. However, some cats – such as older cats, hairless breeds such as Sphynxes, or those recovering from illness – might appreciate an extra layer when the temperature drops. Indoor cats in draughty homes can also benefit from a bit of added warmth. The key is comfort: if your cat looks unhappy, restricted or starts trying to wriggle out of their new outfit, it’s best to let them go au naturel.

How to tell if your cat is cold

Cats are masters of disguise when it comes to discomfort, but a few signs can help you spot when they might be feeling the chill. Look out for them curling tightly into a ball, seeking out warm spots like radiators or blankets, or tucking their paws and tail close to their body. If their ears or paws feel cold to the touch, it may be time to offer a bit of extra warmth.

Safety tips for dressing your cat

Safety should always come before style. Avoid jumpers with loose threads, small buttons or embellishments that could be chewed off and swallowed. The jumper should fit snugly but not tightly – you should be able to slip two fingers comfortably between the fabric and your cat’s body. Never leave your cat unsupervised while wearing clothes, as they could get tangled or overheat, especially if they’re sitting near a radiator.

How to introduce a jumper to your cat

Cats aren’t usually fashion-forward by choice, so a gentle introduction works best. Start by letting them sniff and explore the jumper first, then try putting it on for a few seconds at a time while offering treats and praise. Gradually build up to longer periods so they associate the experience with comfort (and snacks). Remember: patience – and bribery – are your best tools. But if your cat really isn’t into it or you’re risking getting clawed or bitten in the process, it’s totally fine to admit defeat and let your cat find other ways to enjoy the season and keep warm.

Cute Christmas outfits just for cats

opens in new tab Green Plaid Winter Jumper opens in new tab $ 14 Is your fur baby more skin than fur? This green plaid jumper is specially designed for Sphynx cats to keep them toasty on cold winter days, but would equally suit stylish felines with a penchant for cosy evenings spent lazing on the sofa watching the Aristocats. $14 at Etsy opens in new tab

opens in new tab Maillard Warm Plush Cat Poncho opens in new tab $ 42 Have you noticed your cat sniffing around the house for clues in an attempt to solve mysteries? Have their meows started to sound a bit like they’re trying to say “Elementary my dear Watson“? If so, this woollen poncho could be just what they need. With a plush rabbit velvet interior, elf-inspired hood and adjustable buttons, this is winter dressing at its finest. $42 at Moomi Pets opens in new tab

opens in new tab Santa Claus Cloak opens in new tab $ 5.99 Santa Claws is coming to town. And depending on your cat’s temperament, this hooded cape is either going to make them look adorable or slightly menacing. He’s made a list, he’s checked it twice – and he remembers (vividly and angrily) that time when you didn’t share your chicken slice. $5.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Retro Reindeer Christmas Jumper opens in new tab $ 15.95 Have you ever dreamed of wearing matching Christmas outfits with your cat? Well now you can thanks to this smart jumper that also comes in human sizes. (And there’s ones for dogs if you’re lucky enough to count both species as part of your family.) $15.95 at Silly Santa opens in new tab

opens in new tab Fleece Cat Sweater opens in new tab $ 26.76 Who said seasonal dressing has to be all reds and greens? These ultra-chic fleecy jumpers are not only extremely cute but they’ll also keep cats cosy, snuggly and warm all winter. Plus, the front button fastening makes them easy to put on and might even save you from a few scratches. $26.76 at Etsy opens in new tab

opens in new tab Christmas Bow-Tie Collar opens in new tab $ 5.99 Does the thought of trying to wrangle your cat into a jumper send a shiver down your spine? We understand – not every cat will allow such things. If they still want to get into the festive spirit, you could opt for one of these Christmassy collars with a bell, so you can hear them jingle all the way to their food bowl. $5.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Frequently asked questions

Can cats wear Christmas jumpers safely?

Yes – as long as the jumper fits properly, doesn’t restrict movement and your cat seems comfortable.

How do I know if my cat likes wearing a jumper?

If your cat moves freely, grooms normally and seems relaxed, they’re fine; if they freeze or hide, take it off.

How long should my cat wear a jumper for?

Keep it short at first – around 10–15 minutes – gradually increasing if your cat stays calm and happy.

What material is best for cat jumpers?

Soft, stretchy and breathable fabrics like cotton or lightweight knits are best; avoid anything itchy or tight.

Should I leave my cat alone while they’re wearing a jumper?

No – always supervise your cat when they’re dressed up to prevent snagging or overheating.