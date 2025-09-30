It’s that time of the year again, and before we can all indulge in cosy fires and hot beverages around the Christmas tree, there is the (fun?) admin of looking for the perfect Christmas stockings (and stocking fillers) for the whole family, including our most precious member of all: our cat.

At the risk of sounding like the most classic cat lady cliché, I think cats and dogs make the festivities so much more enjoyable. After all, everything is more magical through the eyes of a little being and, especially if no children are around, our furry family members are the main protagonists of all special events.

I still remember my cat, Kiki’s, first Christmas as a little kitten. The Christmas tree looked huge next to his tiny frame, and he must have felt like it was a forest that constantly needed to be explored. He spent weeks climbing the tree and jumping on the branches, many Christmas ornaments were broken in the process, and the tree almost fell and destroyed the table a few times, but I still can’t think of anything cuter or more amusing.

Nothing has changed except that now he also gets his own gifts, a cute Christmas decoration and, of course, a stocking. If your cat is also expecting a Christmas stocking this year, we rounded up some of the best on the market right now and explained how to choose the perfect one.