Best Cat Christmas Presents 2025 · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Christmas Presents That Will Keep Your Kitty Purring Through NYE

What to get the cat who (literally) has everything?

by Jess Commons and Ro Elfberg
Updated November 14, 2025
Tabby cat in a box under the Christmas tree
Carolyn Lagattuta / Stocksy

There’s always that one family member that’s impossible to buy a Christmas present for. They’re snooty, particular and always ask for a gift receipt. That’s right, it’s your cat.

Fear not, these days the internet is full of festive cat gifts that even your fussy moggy will enjoy. From treat boxes to toys that’ll keep them busy until after the turkey is served, here’s the a gift guide to suit all budgets for your cat this Christmas.

The 12 days of cat Christmas presents

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. 

A Gift of Comfort Cat RSPCA Charity Gift Card
$10

Christmas isn’t just about finding Dreamies under the tree. While your cat may hiss at their neighbourhood enemies, deep down they definitely do care for all the kitties in the world, so what better way to spread festive cheer than by buying an RSPCA Gift of Comfort? This gift card could contribute towards a cosy bed and nourishing breakfast for a rescued cat, helping them recover from injury, cruelty or neglect. It’s a no-brainer.

$10 at RSPCA
Feline Frenzy Wand Toy – Feline Blanc
$8

Does your cat stare longingly at your plate during the cheese course on Christmas Day? Sadly for them, cheese can cause digestive issues in cats, so offer them the next best thing with this wine and cheese-inspired teaser wand. With a crinkly wedge of cheese and a bottle of vino stuffed with catnip, this toy will keep them busy all evening long, so you can focus on crying as Emma Thompson plays that Joni Mitchell CD.

$8 at Found My Animal
a wooden cat wheel with a tabby cat in
PawHut Cat Treadmill
$88.99

For those blessed with the kind of space a toy like this requires in their home, a cat wheel can be a good way to make sure your kitty gets some exercise (supervised at all times, of course). With cat wheels it’s crucial to get the right size – it should be 2–2.5 times the length of the cat’s body on all four paws. Now, whether your cat will use it of course, is another matter entirely.

$88.99 at B&Q
Felt Cat Play Tunnel
$18

Durable and delightfully crinkly, this felt tunnel features cut-out windows so your cat can spy on you while you wrap their presents. When the lurking is over, it folds flat with simple snap buttons and cleans up easily with a quick brush or vacuum. A cosy hideaway, hunting ground and boredom-buster all in one.

$18 at RSPCA
St Pia Fabric Carrot Toy
$20

Did you know raw or steamed carrots can actually be a good healthy snack for cats? Whether they’ll eat them is another matter entirely. This fabric toy, complete with a rattle inside, offers the perfect middle ground – and if we end up with a white Christmas, it could even double as a snowman’s nose.

$20 at Selfridges
Nina Ottosson Melon Madness Puzzle
$12.13

Turn mealtime into playtime with this melon-themed puzzle that’s perfect for curious cats. Designed to tap into their natural foraging instincts, it keeps paws and brains busy. With 12 hidden compartments, adjustable difficulty levels and no removable parts to go astray, it’s a safe way to keep them entertained during the chaos of Christmas Day and beyond.

$12.13 at Amazon
Dreamies Christmas Cat Treats Gift Box
$6.15

Let’s be honest – all your cat wants for Christmas is unfortunately not you, it’s Dreamies. This gift box includes one sample of the new Catnip flavour treat and 10 packs of other flavours, so it’s going to last a lot longer than your box of Quality Street.

Dreamies is a Mars brand. We think their products are pretty cool, but we don’t play favourites. So, when a product has family ties, we’ll be real with you.

$6.15 at Pets at Home
Catnip Fish Toys
$6.99

It’s giving The Bear “Feast of the Seven Fishes” episode – but hopefully with a lot less family drama. Bite-proof and made of thick linen, these cat nip toys will ensure your feline is suitably hyped up for the big day.

$6.99 at Amazon
Felo Christmas Tree Cat Scratcher
$12

Make your cat’s Christmas extra merry with this festive scratcher (which also helpfully lets Santa know where to deliver all your cat’s other gifts). Wrapped in durable natural sisal, it keeps claws busy and furniture safe – a boredom-busting gift your feline will love (almost as much as the wrapping paper).

$12 at Pets at Home