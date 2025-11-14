Cat Christmas Presents That Will Keep Your Kitty Purring Through NYE
What to get the cat who (literally) has everything?
by Jess Commons and Ro Elfberg
Updated November 14, 2025
There’s always that one family member that’s impossible to buy a Christmas present for. They’re snooty, particular and always ask for a gift receipt. That’s right, it’s your cat.
Fear not, these days the internet is full of festive cat gifts that even your fussy moggy will enjoy. From treat boxes to toys that’ll keep them busy until after the turkey is served, here’s the a gift guide to suit all budgets for your cat this Christmas.
The 12 days of cat Christmas presents
