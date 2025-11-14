There’s always that one family member that’s impossible to buy a Christmas present for. They’re snooty, particular and always ask for a gift receipt. That’s right, it’s your cat.

Fear not, these days the internet is full of festive cat gifts that even your fussy moggy will enjoy. From treat boxes to toys that’ll keep them busy until after the turkey is served, here’s the a gift guide to suit all budgets for your cat this Christmas.

The 12 days of cat Christmas presents

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

opens in new tab A Gift of Comfort Cat RSPCA Charity Gift Card opens in new tab $ 10 Christmas isn’t just about finding Dreamies under the tree. While your cat may hiss at their neighbourhood enemies, deep down they definitely do care for all the kitties in the world, so what better way to spread festive cheer than by buying an RSPCA Gift of Comfort? This gift card could contribute towards a cosy bed and nourishing breakfast for a rescued cat, helping them recover from injury, cruelty or neglect. It’s a no-brainer. $10 at RSPCA opens in new tab

opens in new tab Felt Cat Play Tunnel opens in new tab $ 18 Durable and delightfully crinkly, this felt tunnel features cut-out windows so your cat can spy on you while you wrap their presents. When the lurking is over, it folds flat with simple snap buttons and cleans up easily with a quick brush or vacuum. A cosy hideaway, hunting ground and boredom-buster all in one. $18 at RSPCA opens in new tab

opens in new tab Nina Ottosson Melon Madness Puzzle opens in new tab $ 12.13 Turn mealtime into playtime with this melon-themed puzzle that’s perfect for curious cats. Designed to tap into their natural foraging instincts, it keeps paws and brains busy. With 12 hidden compartments, adjustable difficulty levels and no removable parts to go astray, it’s a safe way to keep them entertained during the chaos of Christmas Day and beyond. $12.13 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Dreamies Christmas Cat Treats Gift Box opens in new tab $ 6.15 Let’s be honest – all your cat wants for Christmas is unfortunately not you, it’s Dreamies. This gift box includes one sample of the new Catnip flavour treat and 10 packs of other flavours, so it’s going to last a lot longer than your box of Quality Street. Dreamies is a Mars brand. We think their products are pretty cool, but we don’t play favourites. So, when a product has family ties, we’ll be real with you. $6.15 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

opens in new tab Catnip Fish Toys opens in new tab $ 6.99 It’s giving The Bear “Feast of the Seven Fishes” episode – but hopefully with a lot less family drama. Bite-proof and made of thick linen, these cat nip toys will ensure your feline is suitably hyped up for the big day. $6.99 at Amazon opens in new tab