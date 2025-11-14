Decorating the Christmas tree can be simultaneously the most entertaining and frustrating activity of the holiday season, right after getting your mum to tell you what she actually wants this year, instead of “your presence is my present”. The entertainment part of the process comes in as your dog watches you complete this tree-decorating ritual, while they cock their head in confusion, and your cat looks at you with disdain and plots to knock the tree topper to its death.

Even still, we get out the box of decorations every year, taking special care to find the most worthy spots for the treasured ones. And, if we’re being honest, the best ornaments are the ones who remind us of our pets, who are heart-stoppingly cute but have no concept of holiday décor whatsoever.

How to keep your pets safe around Christmas decorations

Dogs

Curious pups and festive decorations aren’t always the safest mix, so a little planning goes a long way. Keep fragile ornaments and anything edible – chocolates, sweets, candy canes – well out of reach, as dogs often explore mouth-first and accidents can happen fast. Avoid leaving wires trailing from lights or displays, and use cable covers or tape to prevent chewing. If you have a real Christmas tree, sweep up fallen needles regularly and secure the tree firmly so an enthusiastic tail wag can’t topple it. Offering plenty of toys, chews and enrichment can also divert their attention away from tempting decorations.

Cats

Cats see Christmas decorations as a personal playground, so safety hinges on making your home cat-proof without dampening the festive spirit. Hang delicate glass ornaments higher up the tree and opt for shatterproof decorations lower down, since many cats can’t resist batting at shiny objects. Secure the tree to a wall or ceiling hook to prevent climbing disasters, and avoid tinsel altogether – it can cause serious internal issues if swallowed. Keep cables for lights tucked away or wrapped in protective tubing, and cover the tree water reservoir if you have a real tree, as fertiliser additives can make it unsafe for drinking. Give your cat alternative outlets for their curiosity – a new scratching post, climbing shelf or festive-themed toy can keep paws off the decorations.