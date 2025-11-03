Nothing says “I love you” like a thoughtful Christmas gift you put together yourself… and that sentiment holds true when it comes to spoiling our furry besties as much as our human ones.

That’s why we love the idea of making our dogs their very own DIY Christmas stockings this festive season. It’s the perfect excuse to pamper our furry loved ones, but also allows us pet parents to personalise every item to suit our pup’s palates and personalities.

Not only will this reduce waste in the short-term (no more sifting through the contents of pre-made dog stockings to make sure there’s no rawhide in there), but designing your own dog stocking from scratch or filling up a reusable one for your bestie to paw through each December is more sustainable long-term, too.

There are other reasons DIY dog Christmas stockings are popular right now: with the cost of living crisis and festive season price hikes (turkey is rumoured to be up to 25 percent more expensive opens in new tab ; while chocolate ‘shrinkflation’ opens in new tab is very real), making your own dog Christmas stocking is one of the most cost-effective ways to treat your pet. And for any dogs with food intolerances or sensitive tummies, a DIY dog stocking will ensure even the fussiest pups are catered to.