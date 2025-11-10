If you’ve ever caught your dog happily chewing your new pair of shoes or chomping down on a stick on a walk, you know how much they love to chew. For dogs, chewing isn’t just for fun or something to pass the time though. It’s an essential part of their mental and physical health – and not something to be discouraged. In fact, it’s something to encourage every single day.

So, how do you encourage appropriate chewing that doesn’t involve your very expensive new boots? And why exactly does chewing benefit your dog? Here’s everything you need to know.

Five reasons to let your dog chew every day

1. It can help their oral health

While chewing may not prevent dental disease, there is some evidence opens in new tab to suggest that properly formulated chew-based products opens in new tab can help reduce build-up on your dog’s teeth, maintain jaw strength and could help look after their oral health at home. Of course, chews that are too hard for your dog can cause issues such as tooth fractures so be careful what you offer them, and read the guidelines carefully.