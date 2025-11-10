Top Benefits of Giving Your Dog a Daily Chew · Kinship

Skip to main content

5 Surprising Benefits of Giving Your Dog a Chew Every Day

It’s not just because they’re yummy

by Lauren Sharkey
November 10, 2025
a golden retriever looks at the camera with a chew in their mouth
Stocksy / Swell Visuals

If you’ve ever caught your dog happily chewing your new pair of shoes or chomping down on a stick on a walk, you know how much they love to chew. For dogs, chewing isn’t just for fun or something to pass the time though. It’s an essential part of their mental and physical health – and not something to be discouraged. In fact, it’s something to encourage every single day.

So, how do you encourage appropriate chewing that doesn’t involve your very expensive new boots? And why exactly does chewing benefit your dog? Here’s everything you need to know.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin!

littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member.

Five reasons to let your dog chew every day

1. It can help their oral health 

While chewing may not prevent dental disease, there is some evidence to suggest that properly formulated chew-based products can help reduce build-up on your dog’s teeth, maintain jaw strength and could help look after their oral health at home. Of course, chews that are too hard for your dog can cause issues such as tooth fractures so be careful what you offer them, and read the guidelines carefully. 

a Black woman in yoga kit plays with a Shiba inu with a green ball
cottonbro studio / pexels

How much do you spend on your pet per year?