HAY Adds to Stylish Dog Accessories Collection

HAY, everyone’s favourite Scandi design company, has heeded the calls from dog parents everywhere and expanded its dog accessories line, HAY Dogs opens in new tab with additional bright colours and products. If your interest is piqued, get your hands on these vibrant accessories just in time for the drab winter months.

The collaboration first launched in 2024 and stems from a collaboration between HAY’s Mette Hay and friend Barbara Maj Husted Werner, owner of the now-closed curated fashion and interiors boutique Holly Golightly opens in new tab .

As with many a lightbulb moment, HAY Dogs was born during one of Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner’s joint dog walks in Copenhagen, where the idea of infusing colour into the often-neutral landscape of pet accessories was born. The result? A delightful array of collars, leads, toys, beds, bowls and neck scarves, each meticulously designed to not only serve their practical purpose but also to reflect the personality of both pup and pet parent. This season, the range has been expanded with new colours and variants to suit the personalities of even more four-legged friends.

The standout piece of the collection is the new travel dog blanket opens in new tab (£65). Say goodbye to fur-covered fleece throws and instead pack your pup this smart recycled polyester option which will look just as good on the move as it does in your home.