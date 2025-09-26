My first experience of Dalmatians was falling in love with Pongo and Perdita as a child, while watching Disney’s original 101 Dalmatians film from the ’60s. Not only did the animated movie give me unrealistic life expectations (I genuinely believed I’d be a writer, living alone in a London townhouse, who met the love of my life in the park – I’ve only achieved one of three), but it gave me unrealistic dog expectations. I assumed Dalmatians were as easy-going as the film’s spotted canine protagonists, until I met my school friend’s family Dalmatians… and realised they’re quite the opposite.

There’s certainly more than meets the eye with this breed, especially when it comes to their rich history. Disney may have cemented Dalmatians into the mainstream, but they’ve been kicking about for centuries – before they were man’s best friend, they were man’s best employee, working as coach dogs and firehouse dogs. Intrigued? You’re about to learn a whole bunch about these delightfully dotty dogs.

Dalmatian breed characteristics

Temperament and behaviour

Unlike myself, Dalmatians are often described as dignified and elegant (must be nice, hey?). While they’re typically loyal and affectionate with their pet parents opens in new tab , they can be a bit reserved around strangers, so don’t expect to become BFFs with a Dalmatian right away. Play it cool, folks, play it cool.