I Dumped My Partner For Disrespecting My Dog (Best Decision Ever)

As I write this, my favourite male is snoozing next to me. I gaze at him lovingly and reach over to stroke the hair on his head. Despite the fact he snores all night and demands breakfast at 6.30am most mornings, there isn’t much I wouldn’t do for him. I cup his face in one hand and gently pluck a string of gloop from his big brown eye with the other. His name is Snacks, and he is a Pug (my other favourite male, Sausage the Chihuahua, is chomping on a hard chew at the end of the bed).

Yes, the dogs sleep on the bed, and no, I wouldn’t change this arrangement for a partner. I’m far from alone in this: a recent survey by dog toy company Tug-E-Nuff in conjunction with OnePoll found that one in ten dog parents in the UK have ended a relationship because their dog didn’t approve of their partner. More than half (55 percent) of pet parents say it’s important that a partner gets along with their dog, while 47 percent say it’s crucial they get along with all dogs.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

Thankfully, my current partner is on board with being the third-favourite man in my life, but it took a while to find him. In fact, many potential suitors didn’t make it past the dating stage, purely because of their differing opinions on where dogs fit into the relationship. Sometimes, it was obvious by date one that it would be a non-starter, like the woman who told me pretty early on that she had two indoor cats. Neither of my dogs are cat fans, so clearly that wasn’t going to work. You’d think that being bi would open my dating pool to twice as many pet lovers, but honestly, it didn’t make my love life any easier.

Then there was the guy who, when I said I didn’t want to travel to the opposite end of London for a date because the travel time would mean the dogs would be alone too long, said “Oh, does that matter?” Yes, Kevin, it matters! Frankly, not wanting to travel to the other side of the city is a reasonable boundary regardless of pet parent status, so that was a bullet dodged.