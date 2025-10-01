In celebration of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ll know by now that Taylor Swift released her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday 3 October. The superstar, who graced Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year cover with her beloved cat, is giving fans another era to obsess over. And if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that Swifties globally will be dissecting every lyric, Easter egg and hidden details faster that you can say, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me.”

As most Swifties will know, Taylor is not only the queen of pop, she’s a master of pet-naming prowess. From films to top TV shows, she’s all about giving her four-legged family members names that hit the high notes of pop culture. So take a leaf out of her book and choose from Taylor Swift-inspired cat and dog names for your new pet.

Taylor doesn’t mess around when it comes to her cats; Olivia Benson (named after Law and Order: SVU detective played by Mariska Hartigay), Meredith Grey (after Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy lead) and Benjamin Button (named after the title character in F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, and the star of Swift’s Time Person of the Year cover opens in new tab ) are such a huge part of her life that the superstar even released a line of merchandise dedicated to them back in 2018. But dog lovers don’t despair, there are plenty of Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for you, too.

Whether you’re teaching your pup to Speak Now or hoping they don’t ‘Shake It Off’ after rolling in mud, you can still get involved. So, buckle up, because we’re about to unleash the ultimate guide to the best pet names (Taylor’s Version, of course).