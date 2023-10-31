There’s no denying that cats themselves are, simply put, adorable. They don’t really even bathe and just radiate cuteness in a way that makes you jealous sometimes. Cat stuff, on the other hand, is often hideous. Litter boxes, scratching posts and cat furniture all serve their functions but… that’s about it. Case in point: cat trees. Highly useful in that they provide cats with a spot of their own to climb, scratch, relax, play and feel safe. But stylish? Not so much. Look at them clear-eyed and you’ll see that cat trees are usually not much more than scaffolding wrapped in carpeting.

So what’s a cat lover with taste to do? One option would be to give kitty a dedicated area that has an entirely different aesthetic from the rest of your living space. Another would be to give up and succumb to clashing styles and shaggy eyesores. Or, you could cohabitate harmoniously by finding cat stuff that works with your décor. Behold, eight aesthetic cat trees so pleasing they are inspiring dog people at Kinship to adopt cats.

opens in new tab Cats and Gifts Scratching Palm Tree opens in new tab $ 28 Cat trees don’t all have to be big to be worth it. Sometimes they can be adorable little palm trees with an extra swinging coconut. Made from all natural fibres from a small London–based business, a discrete scratching palm tree looks as much like a novelty house plant as it does cat furniture. Perfect for the more playful homeowner. $28 at Etsy opens in new tab

opens in new tab Natural Leaves Cat Tree opens in new tab $ 129 Not to be overshadowed, RHR Pets takes the ‘tree’ part of the product to its logical conclusions with its foliage-laden scratching post. This is a houseplant that even the worst plant parents couldn ’ t kill, and it brightens up dull corners, all while making sure your cat feels like lord or lady of the manor, surveying you from on high. $129 at RHR Pets opens in new tab

opens in new tab MAYITWILL Cat Tree opens in new tab $ 69.99 For all the minimalists out there, this climbing perch is designed to be mounted on any surface, making it an unobtrusive addition to your home. And most importantly, with its two sisal wrapped wooden scratch posts and a cloud shaped perching platform, your cat will love it, too. $69.99 at Max & Woodys opens in new tab

opens in new tab Back To Nature Twin Scratch Post opens in new tab $ 119.99 Allowing your cat to get situated in an ultra-cosy cat tree is an act of love only matched by allowing them to take a sip of water out of your glass. With this two-tiered tree they can luxuriate in a naturally woven basket high above their lowly owners. $119.99 at Lords & Labradors opens in new tab

opens in new tab The Devon De Luxe Cat Tree opens in new tab $ 288.13 You obviously don’t need to go luxury when it comes to a quality cat tree. But if you do want to, you can pick your poison of aesthetically pleasing cat trees. All sharp lines and dark shades, this is perfect for a more modernist household that will wear anything (as long as it ’ s black). $288.13 at Cat Tree UK opens in new tab