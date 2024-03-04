Gone are the days of giving your dog a stereotypical name like Fido (did anyone ever really name their dog Fido?) or Rover. Now, you’re far more likely to encounter human-sounding names at the dog park, like Bailey, Lucy or Charlie.

Some names tend to be more commonly ‘human’ and some names are just for pets. But these days, there are more names than ever in the overlapping category of human and dog. While dogs are more likely to answer to nicknames like Billie, Bobby and Jack, it’s no longer surprising to hear names for dogs that sound like they came from the pages of a baby name book. In fact, some of the most popular dog names are also the most popular baby names, so the roster of your local primary school and doggie daycare may look surprisingly similar.

Dog names can be fun or silly (hello, Cheddar) or deeply meaningful opens in new tab to pet parents. And the shifting popularity of certain types of names can even reflect larger societal norms opens in new tab . Some dogs end up with human names because they are, in fact, named after a specific person, whether a family member, celebrity or beloved character from pop culture. And rescue organisations often name adoptable dogs in batches, following a trend like names starting with the same letter.

So, does your dog’s name fall on the side of canine monikers or could your pup’s name be mistaken for that of a human?

What makes a name a ‘human’ name?

Human names are stereotypically given only to humans. Think Kevin, Karen or Dave. Now, try to imagine a dog with one of those names. It doesn’t fit quite, right (no offence to any dogs named Kevin out there). But human names are gradually becoming more popular for dogs, which could be indicative of how pet parents tend to treat their pups like genuine members of the family, erasing the distinction between a dog name or human name.

The most popular human names for dogs

Many of the most popular dog names are human names. Dog names that sound human tend to be either very modern (like Riley) or more old-fashioned (like Ruby).

The most popular dog names in the UK right now are Luna and Milo, and in the US – accounting for five percent of US dogs – is Bella, which is likely inspired by the main character in the Twilight series and Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter (you can also claim Luna comes from the same source). But can you really blame pet parents for wanting to yell, “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca? opens in new tab ” at the dog park?

Other popular human names for dogs include:

Lola

Poppy

Daisy

Mollie

Rosie

Charlie

Alfie

Max

Bailey

Hugo

All of these popular human boy and girl dog names trip lightly off the tongue, making them easy to call – and not at all embarrassing to reveal to the vet.

What makes a name a dog name?

Most common dog names don’t end up on birth certificates for human babies, though some may be nicknames. Names like Lucky, Skip or Chance tend to be more associated with dogs. These names are often short and sweet, making them easy for dogs to learn and recognise.

The most popular dog names

Even with human names becoming more common, some of the most popular dog names still fall under the stereotypical dog category. While a name like Max could fit a human as well as a dog, it still remains one of the more popular boy dog names. Other examples of popular dog names include:

Buddy

Bear

Teddy

Rover

Bilbo

Copper

Buddy remains a classic, whether pet parents are naming their dog after Will Ferrell’s charming elf or simply recognising the comfort of a canine friend.

Are human names for dogs becoming more popular?

These days, you’re more likely to hear human-sounding names, like Mollie or Jack, around your neighbourhood. If you’re surrounded by kids and dogs, you may wonder whether the person next to you is calling a dog or child.

Baby name books may be just as inspiring to pet parents as they are for human ones, which isn’t surprising, because younger generations often treat their pets more like children.

How do I pick the right name for my dog?

The best name for a dog is one they can learn to recognise, so shorter names (usually one or two syllables) are often best. Fortunately, many human and dog names fall into this category, though some longer names may require a nickname for daily use. So, if you’re dead set on giving your pup a heavy name like Persephone, you may want to consider a cute nickname like Percy or Posie.

When looking for good dog names, keep in mind that you’ll have to say the name out loud frequently – to your vet, to friends and family, to strangers at the park. A name might be fun at first but can quickly become embarrassing or even frustrating if you have to explain it again and again. Choose a name that rolls off the tongue and that suits your sweet pup. And make sure to steer clear of names that can easily be confused with commands, like Kit, which rhymes with ‘sit’ or May, which is a little too close to ‘stay’.