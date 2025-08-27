There comes a moment in every pet parent’s life when it becomes necessary to say your pet’s name out loud in public, where other humans can hear. Other humans who aren’t part of the beautifully unique relationship you and your pet share, and who don‘t understand what an incredibly cool and meaningful name ‘Galadriel, Elf Queen of Lothlórien’ really is.

Even those of us who chose more understated names for our pets understand the awkwardness of saying our pet’s name out loud. Shouting our dog’s name across the park feels like we’re revealing a part of ourselves. After all, unless your pet is a rescue whose name you didn’t change, their name is an insight into who you are – considering you were the one who chose it. Isn’t that right, dog parent to Countess von Fluffenstuff III?

One group of people who are party to every pet name under the sun are the good people who work in your local vet practice. From nurses to vets, practice managers to admin assistants, these folks have heard every pet name under the sun and, over on Reddit, they’re sharing the names that made them smile the most. Turns out that yes, they are laughing at your pet’s name but that rather than laughing at you, your funny pet names provide them with a comedic boost to their day.

Entries have been edited slightly for clarity.