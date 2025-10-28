The Best Christmas Stockings for Dogs in 2025
Share Article
At a glance:
Best personalised dog stocking Best budget Christmas stocking Best luxury dog stocking Best traditional design
If we’re hanging stockings by the chimney (or faux Netflix fireplace, let’s be real) this December, our dogs are absolutely getting one too. Whether you go for a personalised dog Christmas stocking with their name embroidered on it, a ready-stuffed option or an empty one you can fill yourself with all their favourite things, a Christmas stocking is one of those little seasonal joys – and one our dogs should always be included in.
We’ve rounded up our favourite Christmas stockings for dogs across all breeds, budgets and, tbh, ‘mantlepiece’ aesthetics. Need some inspo for what to actually put in them? Think smart new accessories, a cosy jumper, those treats they go absolutely mad for and a hard-wearing toy or chew. Come Christmas morning, you’ll have one very excited pup on your hands – and honestly, isn’t that what the festive season is all about?
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)