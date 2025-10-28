If we’re hanging stockings by the chimney (or faux Netflix fireplace, let’s be real) this December, our dogs are absolutely getting one too. Whether you go for a personalised dog Christmas stocking with their name embroidered on it, a ready-stuffed option or an empty one you can fill yourself with all their favourite things, a Christmas stocking is one of those little seasonal joys – and one our dogs should always be included in.

We’ve rounded up our favourite Christmas stockings for dogs across all breeds, budgets and, tbh, ‘mantlepiece’ aesthetics. Need some inspo for what to actually put in them? Think smart new accessories, a cosy jumper, those treats they go absolutely mad for and a hard-wearing toy or chew. Come Christmas morning, you’ll have one very excited pup on your hands – and honestly, isn’t that what the festive season is all about?

The top 10 best Christmas stockings for dogs

opens in new tab Pedigree* Christmas Dog Socks Pack of 2 opens in new tab $ 15.99 $ 11.99 $ 11.99 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it: This set of two Pedigree* dog stockings has plenty of treats for multiple dogs to enjoy. Each stocking contains one Pedigree Rodeo with Beef (four pieces), Pedigree Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck Flavour Chunks, a Pedigree Jumbone with Beef & Poultry and one Pedigree Dentastix Daily (three chews). Fans swear by these Pedigree Christmas stockings for dogs, which appeal to even the pickiest eaters. These boast a good variety of treats in a range of flavours including beef, chicken and duck, as well perennially popular Dentastix, which have the added benefit of helping to reduce your dog’s tartar as they chew. Pros: Value for money.

Variety of treats.

Two stockings in one. Cons: Stocking isn’t reusable. * Pedigree is a Mars brand. We think the products are pretty cool, but we don’t play favourites. So, when a product has family ties, we’ll be real with you.

