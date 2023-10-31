Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Congrats: you are a cat parent now. New life level unlocked. What does this mean for your life? Well, you will never be able to sit on your couch again without having to check first that it’s not already been claimed as a napping spot. Another tip: if you don’t know where your cat is, it’s best to look up (top of the fridge, maybe) or down (they love to find the smallest nook behind the couch).

And sure, cats are more self-sufficient than dogs – sorry, dogs – but they still need a lot of gear to get acclimated (and so they don’t poo under your bed or scratch up your curtains). You probably know you need cat food and a litter box. If you’re bringing home an adult cat, try to stick with food and litter brands they’re already familiar with, at least for the first few weeks, to make them feel comfortable.

Remember, your kitten or cat will be different from every other cat you have met, so take the time to observe how they react to their new digs and adjust accordingly. That said, there are some must-have cat items that experienced pet parents swear by, from toys to grooming tools, and we’ve rounded them up for you. First things first: how are you going to bring your new cat home?

Best cat carrier

Best cat scratching posts and trees

opens in new tab Danish Design Felt Pebble Cat Bed opens in new tab $ 37.99 Cats thrive when they have a safe place to hide. While it may sound counterintuitive, when a scared cat has a comforting place to burrow, they will come out of their shell more quickly over time. There are thousands to choose from, so be creative! —Lindsay Hamrick $37.99 at John Lewis opens in new tab

Best cat litter boxes

opens in new tab Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box opens in new tab $ 25.99 For the cat who likes the security of a hooded enclosed space, with a carbon filter that removes odours that ruin the experience. Plus a low-tech addition humans appreciate: a bag anchor that keeps the bag open, the litter in place, and your hands free. –AF $25.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Unipaws Cat Washroom & Litter Box Cover opens in new tab $ 129 OK, this isn’t actually a litter box, but it’s a good option if you want to integrate your cat’s litter box seamlessly into your home. Made of white wood and designed to contain most standard litter boxes, this simple furniture-style covering also has space to store your cat’s most treasured toys. –AF $129 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best cat feeders and supplements

opens in new tab Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder opens in new tab $ 56.09 Coming in chic matte black, white and grey, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. –AF $56.09 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab GIOTOHUN Cat Water Fountain opens in new tab $ 19.99 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it

Stylish and functional, this LED-lit fountain encourages cats to drink more while making it easy for you to keep an eye on water levels and cleanliness. Pros Sleek, faucet-inspired design suits any space.

Quiet pump and built-in LED light.

Two-litre capacity suitable for cats of all sizes.

BPA-free plastic for safe drinking.

Easy to clean with an efficient filtration system. Cons Plastic build may not be as durable as stainless steel.

LED light may not appeal to all users. $19.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Brilliant Salmon Oil opens in new tab $ 11 Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives or colourings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed. –AF $11 at Pets at Home opens in new tab

Best cat toys