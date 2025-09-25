Every time I put out a bowl of food for my lab, Betsie, she’s straight into it, gobbling it all up within seconds. Distinctly different is my best friend’s dog, a small mixed breed, who doesn’t rush to her food when it’s dispensed, only picking at it on and off throughout the day.

I’ve always wondered if Betsie’s enthusiastic eating habits might be putting her at risk of weight gain – but like many dog parents, I might be looking at her through rose-tinted glasses when it comes to her actual body condition.

It turns out I’m not alone in this potential blind spot. New research reveals a startling truth: nearly one in four pet parents underestimate their dog’s weight, with many considering their overweight pets to be at a ‘normal’ healthy weight.

The reality check

“Over the past two decades, we have consistently observed a significant discrepancy between the prevalence of pet obesity and pet owners' recognition of this issue,” observes Dr Ernie Ward, Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) opens in new tab founder and president. “Pet parents reporting that ‘pet obesity is a problem, but not for my pet’ continues to be a communication hurdle for veterinary professionals.”