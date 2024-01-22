Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they ’ re safe with this helpful advice

Whether you’re going on a long car journey or just running a few errands, bringing your dog along for the ride automatically makes the trip more fun. But when you’re driving with your dog, it’s important to make sure they’re strapped in safely (just like any family member).

However, although the Highway Code actually stipulates that your dog be ‘suitably restrained opens in new tab ’ so they cannot distract you when driving, you might be surprised to learn that some of the pet restraints sold to ensure your dog’s safety don’t actually do what they are intended to do – and many are not adequately tested. “Many pet restraint products do not perform well in crash tests, but these products are unregulated because pet products are not considered consumer products. That means that promises on the packaging and in ads are not to be trusted,” says animal behaviourist Karen B London.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

The non-profit Center for Pet Safety opens in new tab in the US was founded to properly test opens in new tab car restraints for dogs. Very few pet restraints passed the centre’s independent crash certification test, and some styles (including ziplines opens in new tab ) can be downright dangerous.

What options do you have to keep your dog safe? First, if possible, put your dog in the back passenger seat. The back seat is the safest place for your pup, because crumple zones – which are often likened to crushing a soda can – absorb the impact in the front and cargo areas. This means that in a serious accident, your best bet is to keep your pet restrained in the back seat.

Next, the safest choice is a doggy seat belt or harness (a regular seat belt won’t fit them). With the right dog car harness, you can keep any size dog safely strapped in the back of your car. This should also keep them from distracting you while driving or from hanging their head out the window. Dogs love to feel the breeze through their fur, but it’s actually pretty dangerous – they could be struck by a tree branch or even jump out of the car.

Dog harnesses aren’t your only option, though. Keep reading to learn more ways to secure your dog in the car, plus get six dog car safety tips.

How to keep your dog safe in the car

With the right gear, you can safely hit the road with your dog. Here’s how.

​1. Get a dog ​harness ​seat ​belt​

The best option to keep your dog safe in the car is a seat belt. Perfect for well​-​behaved dogs, the harness secures your dog in one position with a strap that plugs into the seat belt. Pro tip: keep an eye on your dog to make sure​ they don’t chew through the harness mid-journey.

Good for: small and large dogs

How to secure your dog

Slide the car seat belt through the dog seat belt loop and buckle your dog in.

​Place your dog on the car seat and connect the silver clasp to your dog’s harness.​

Adjust your dog’s seat​ ​belt so it’s secure and comfy.

2​.​ ​G​et ​your dog a plush carry box

Perfect for small, anxious pups, this elevated box gives them a good view of you and their surroundings. Use it in conjunction with a dog harness.

Good for: small dogs

How to secure your dog

Place the plush carry box on the back seat. ​

Put your dog in the harness and attach it to the carry box.

3. Put your dog in a crate

Great for confident and relaxed dogs, the crate ensures that your dog is safe, comfortable and secure. Make sure​ t​he crate is large enough for your dog to stand up and turn around ​in.

Good for: small and large dogs

How to secure your dog

​Find the right size crate for your dog and car.

​Place ​the c​rate in the back seat​ ideally, or in ​the back of a hatchback-style car. Make sure the crate itself is secured to the seats.

Cover the crate with a blanket to help your dog relax.

4. ​Use a ​dog guard

Ideal for dogs who like to see you and move around​, the​ guard prevents your dog from being thrown forwards in the event of an accident. Make sure​ to get a guard that bolts to the floor and roof of your car so it can’t be knocked out of position.

Good for: small and large dogs

How to secure your dog​

Find a dog guard that will fit your car.

Bolt the guard behind the rear car seats.

Lock the guard to the inside of the roof (follow the instructions provided with your guard).

5. Try a back seat hammock

Perfect for older dogs who may want to lie down, the hammock protects them from falling off the seat and stops them from climbing into the front. Make sure you get one with a non-slip covering so the hammock doesn’t slide off the seat.

Good for: small and large dogs

How to secure your dog

Lay the quilted side on the back seat and insert the anchors between the back and base of the seat.

Attach the fasteners to the rear and front headrests.

6. Install a back seat barrier

Ideal for larger dogs who struggle to relax when restrained, the barrier keeps your dog in the back seat when you brake suddenly. Make sure the barrier is securely attached before hitting the road.

Good for: large dogs

How to secure your dog

Remove the car headrests.

Slide the headrest post through the D-rings and reattach the headrests.

Attach the bottom corners of the barrier to the seat using the hooks or clips provided.

Remember, pet safety products are unregulated with no mandated government safety standards. Some products may be listed as ‘crash-tested’, but the Center for Pet Safety rightly points out, that doesn’t mean they actually passed the test.

6 car-safety tips for driving with your dog

1. Schedule plenty of stops

Let your dog stretch their legs, go to the loo and burn off some energy.

2. Start with shorter journeys

Some dogs get motion sickness so it’s best to slowly build up to longer trips.

3. Don't feed while driving

Instead, feed your dog at least three hours before your trip.

4. Don't let your dog hang out the window

It’s not safe in general, and it’s not good for their eyes. It can dry them out and may also expose them to flying debris.

5. Don’t give them treats on the journey

Dogs have been known to choke while eating on the move.

6. Always have the air conditioning on or the windows cracked

Cars can get very hot for dogs; keep the car well-ventilated.

A vet’s perspective

“One of the things I am frequently asked about in routine consults is how to help dogs travel better in the car,” says small animal vet Dr Siân Burwood. “In most cases, the dog is continually pacing or trembling (which can then lead to motion sickness), and is usually related to them not feeling secure. Think about what it feels like to be standing on a moving train – this is similar to what it feels like for your dog in a car if they are not safely restrained. Providing a familiar bed and a secure fastening system will help them feel more inclined to sit or lie down and settle. You can also use dog appeasement pheromone products to help reinforce that this is a safe space for them. If you’re having real issues with nausea, speak to your vet, although be aware that the medications that can be prescribed are only suitable for occasional use.”



