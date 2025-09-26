How to get (and keep) your pup’s head out of the toilet.

A dog drinking out of the toilet bowl is silly in movies and on TV, so surely it’s harmless, right? Gross, for sure, but no big deal.Toilet water isn’t the worst thing your dog can consume, but it’s definitely not ideal. From bacteria to residues of cleaning products, the toilet is not the best drinking spot.

“Even though it seems gross to us, many dogs are drawn to toilet water because it’s cold and fresh,” dog trainer and autho r Sassafras Patterdale says. “Dogs are also drawn to toilet water because it’s often moving after flushing, which can make it seem fresher.”

Main takeaways While toilet water isn’t necessarily life-threatening, it can contain bacteria and chemicals that can be dangerous to your dog’s health.

Dogs may drink toilet water out of simple curiosity or because their own drinking water isn’t fresh or cold enough.

Prevent your dog from drinking from the toilet by making their water bowls more enticing and keeping the bowl inaccessible to them.

If your dog starts drinking a lot of toilet water, consult your vet.