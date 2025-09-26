Why Do Dogs Drink Toilet Water?
How to get (and keep) your pup’s head out of the toilet.
What Is In Toilet Water? Why Do Dogs Drink Toilet Water? Risks of Drinking Toilet Water for Dogs How to Prevent Your Dog From Drinking Toilet Water What to Do If Your Dog Drinks a Lot of Toilet Water Frequently Asked Questions
A dog drinking out of the toilet bowl is silly in movies and on TV, so surely it’s harmless, right? Gross, for sure, but no big deal.Toilet water isn’t the worst thing your dog can consume, but it’s definitely not ideal. From bacteria to residues of cleaning products, the toilet is not the best drinking spot.
“Even though it seems gross to us, many dogs are drawn to toilet water because it’s cold and fresh,” dog trainer and autho r Sassafras Patterdale says. “Dogs are also drawn to toilet water because it’s often moving after flushing, which can make it seem fresher.”