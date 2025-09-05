Study Says 80% of Dogs Won’t Protect Their People From a Bear—Would Yours?

Your dog is your number-one fan, your best bud, and your... biggest protector? We all would like to think that if we were in serious danger our dogs would rush to our sides (and there are plenty of news-story anecdotes that prove as much, like this dog who fended off a rattlesnake opens in new tab for his human). But apparently, this protective instinct only applies to certain species in the animal kingdom, and bears may not be on that list.

According to research from Professor Tom Smith opens in new tab at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, many dogs actually won’t protect their person opens in new tab against a big, scary bear. Smith and his students studied 326 bear attacks over the past several decades. They found that in 80 percent of the incidents, pups did not protect their pet parent from an encounter with the bear.

Smith said that in many cases, dogs took off and ran or “sat and watched” as the conflict continued. There were, of course, more specific stats where the attacks were concerned, Smith told Cowboy State Daily. “Dogs responded to bears attacking their owners 20.9 percent of the time (68 of 326 cases) and were successful 79.4 percent in stopping the bear’s attack (54 of 68 cases),” according to the study’s abstract. “However, in those instances the bear redirected its attack on the human, and 85 percent of those people sustained injuries to themselves ranging from slight to severe.”

And sadly, in only 4.6 percent of the cases, humans were able to save their pups from a bear, though that didn’t stop people from trying. “They’d go in there with their bare fists. Are you kidding me?” he said. Smith attributes this behavior to humans regarding their dogs more as “family” than as property these days.