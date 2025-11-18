Obsessed with Labubus or antique teacups? Do you hoard old matchbooks or keep your stash of rare books neatly arranged on the mantel? This Golden Retriever understands opens in new tab , and he’s learned to fit all his favorite toys in his mouth so that they’re never far. This little Frenchie opens in new tab has collected all his toys on the bed and just dares you to try and move one — he’s got eyes in the back of his head. And this little angel opens in new tab , who’d previously been a stray, collects everything he’s given and puts it in his crate. Smart boy.

But these pups aren’t the only ones who tend to hoard things. Recently, this Golden opens in new tab has become so well-known for stealing his parents’ items that he’s become internet opens in new tab famous opens in new tab .

So, why do dogs hoard their toys, treats... or even their pet parents’ stuff? And are certain breeds more likely to do it? For Dr. Sabrina Kong opens in new tab , the staff veterinarian at We Love Doodles, toy hoarding is all too familiar. Her dog, a Doodle named Benny, is what she calls a “classic hoarder.”

“His prized stash, always kept in his bed, consists of his favorite plush toys and, quite oddly, my fluffiest socks,” Dr. Kong says. “He doesn't just leave them in a pile, but he very deliberately carries each item over in his mouth.” Benny often makes a special trip after a walk or meal to “check” on his collection, she adds. Here’s a look at why dogs like Benny do what they do.