Who Really Has the Separation Anxiety—You or Your Dog?

I became a first-time dog mom almost two years ago, when I picked up my nine-week-old Havanese puppy, Briar, in February 2024. The second I laid eyes on that two-pound ball of black fluff, I knew I was in trouble.

I like to joke with my husband that I gave birth to Briar; she even looked like me as a baby (don’t ask me to explain). Now, at almost two years old, Briar is my firstborn, my little shadow, and one of my greatest loves.

Like most new pet parents, I’ve faced my fair share of challenges. Briar has struggled with potty training (she still occasionally poops inside… oops), leash walking, and her general nervousness about the big city. But nothing prepared me for the hardest part of all: leaving her home alone.

Those early days were brutal for me. As soon as we closed the front door, Briar would claw at it, cry, howl, and bark like her life depended on it. Not only was I worried about her feelings, but I was also concerned that her barking and crying would really annoy the neighbors in our building.