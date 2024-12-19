As a dog parent, you’ve more than likely grown accustomed to your dog’s many bodily noises. And you’ll just accept most of them for what they are, after realizing they’re harmless. But sometimes, certain noises warrant a further listen: Coughing and gagging may be a couple that you want to pay attention to, especially if they’re frequent or severe.

But what do “frequent” and “severe” mean when it comes to coughing and gagging in dogs? We’ll hit on that, as well as the potential causes for those reactions — and what you can do to stop them from escalating.

Main takeaways

Coughing is not the same as gagging, which is not the same as vomiting. Each is a different action with a different cause. It’s important to distinguish between them.

Coughing and gagging stem from different issues, most of which require veterinary attention.

Coughing and gagging in dogs can come with a bunch of other symptoms that you’ll want to take note of, to help you determine the cause.

See your veterinarian if your dog is coughing/gagging frequently or severely, or showing any other signs such as difficulty breathing.

Is it an emergency if your dog is coughing and gagging?

Dog coughing opens in a new tab and gagging can be as innocent as inhaling a mild irritant. But coughing can also be as serious opens in a new tab as choking on a foreign object opens in a new tab or having pneumonia. Not every cough or gag necessitates a veterinary visit, but those that are long-lasting, frequent, or come with breathing issues do require a visit to your pup’s doctor. You know your dog best, so if you’re worried, don’t be afraid to seek help.

Difference between dog coughing, gagging, and vomiting

Coughs and gags sound very similar, especially when they wake you up in the middle of the night. Though they may sound alike, coughing and gagging are very different. Another sound to add to the list is vomiting, making the differences even more confusing.

Coughing is when air is forced out of the lungs, usually because of an irritant or mucous accumulation.

Gagging is done solely in the throat, where a dog retches to try to remove something or clear mucus.

Vomiting takes an action by the stomach, where the abdominal muscles actively force contents up and out because of, you guessed it, some kind of irritation.

All sound similar, but with coughing and gagging you will get air coming out and sometimes some mucus or fluid. With vomiting, there will usually be bile or food involved. Keep in mind that both coughing and gagging can lead to vomiting.

Common reasons why your dog is coughing and gagging

Anything that irritates the airways or throat can cause coughing and gagging in dogs. Here are some causes that veterinarians are all-too-familiar with.

Kennel cough

It goes without saying that this one leads to coughing — a lot of it. Kennel cough opens in a new tab is an illness that dogs love to share when in close contact, often while being boarded, groomed, or at doggie day care. Instigated by a variety of viruses and bacteria, it creates plenty of irritation in the throat that can lead to near-constant coughing and gagging.

Respiratory infection

Kennel cough isn’t the only cough-causing illness known to dogs. There are plenty of others that can lead to irritation and congestion of the airways (and therefore, coughing and gagging). Canine influenza opens in a new tab and the canine mystery illness opens in a new tab are a couple of the big headliners. Some are more serious than others, potentially causing difficulty breathing or even going as far as death.

Allergies

Irritation and congestion aren’t always caused by a virus or bacteria. They can also be brought on by airborne allergens opens in a new tab . Pollen, dust, and mold are every bit as irritating to some dogs as they are to some humans, potentially causing coughing, gagging, watery eyes, and a runny nose.

Foreign object

Dogs use their mouths for more than just eating. It’s often an informational gateway to their world, making ingesting a foreign object a real possibility. If these objects get lodged in the throat, it can lead to a lot of gagging or even choking, which is a medical emergency. Even the irritation left after a foreign object moves through their throat can leave your dog with fits of coughing and gagging.

Nausea

Remember how vomiting sounds a lot like coughing and gagging but involves the stomach as well? Being nauseous can lead to gagging. Think of it as the body’s self-cleaning mechanism to clear away what’s making them sick. Gagging — and also eating grass opens in a new tab — may be ways of encouraging the stomach to vomit.

Collapsing trachea

Here’s a cough that sounds like a flock of geese flying overhead. Collapsing tracheas opens in a new tab are more commonly found in small breeds and are aptly named: The cartilaginous rings that make up the main airway collapse on themselves when a dog breathes in, creating irritation and a honking cough opens in a new tab .

Heart disease

Don’t worry, we’re not getting confused here. Problems with the heart can lead to coughing. You see, the heart and lungs are closely related. So when the heart isn’t pumping at full capacity due to some form of heart disease opens in a new tab , fluid can build up in the lungs. This can lead to a wet, hacking cough, especially when a dog lies down.

Coughing and gagging symptoms to watch for

An errant cough or hack usually isn’t a concern. But watch for other signs and take note, if they show up.

Difficulty breathing

Any time your dog is having trouble getting air in or out, they should be seen by a vet immediately. Congestion or inflammation that impedes airflow needs to be treated as soon as possible.

Frequency of coughing

You’re going to hear your dog cough or gag from time to time. It’s a regular part of nature and completely normal. However, if it becomes more frequent to where you’re regularly hearing it, it’s likely time for a vet visit.

Type of cough

Most benign coughs are going to sound shallow and dry. They won’t take a lot of energy for your dog to produce, and nothing comes up when they do it. Wet or rattling coughs with lots of mucous, or deep coughs that seem to involve the whole body, are ones you want to watch out for.

Nasal discharge

Your dog’s nose is constantly flushing itself to free it from things that shouldn’t be there. Sometimes that flushing mechanism can become overly excessive, leading to drainage from the nose. Nasal discharge is often the sign of an infection or irritation that’s severe enough to warrant veterinary care.

Lethargy

We all know that down-in-the-dumps feeling that comes with an illness. If your dog’s coughing and gagging has a component of lethargy, see your vet sooner rather than later.

When should you be concerned about your dog coughing and gagging?

The severity and frequency of your dog’s coughing and gagging are the main reasons to see your vet. But don’t be afraid to make an appointment any time your dog’s coughing or gagging worries you.

How vets diagnose coughing and gagging in dogs

Each veterinary diagnosis starts with a good exam. Your vet is going to want to get their hands and stethoscope on your pup to find the areas of congestion or inflammation. They may also need the help of bloodwork and imaging to make the exact diagnosis. Infections may go one step further and require a culture to determine the exact nasty microbe that is causing the problem.

How to treat coughing and gagging in dogs

As with all things related to veterinary medicine, the treatment of a dog’s coughing and gagging will be determined by the cause. Things like infections, allergies, and heart disease may need medications. Foreign objects may need to be removed. And inflammation may take anti-inflammatories.

Besides treating the core issue, some cases of coughing and gagging in dogs may do best with supportive care. Fluids, bronchodilators, cough suppressants, or even anti-nausea medications may come in handy to quiet a dog’s cough. Also, congestion may be treated at home with some humid showers with your dog present in the room to inhale the steam.

Bottom line

You’ve no doubt heard your dog cough or gag a time or two. It’s usually a no big deal and just the result of getting a little irritant in their airways or throat. However, if that coughing or gagging becomes more frequent, or your dog is showing any other signs, it may be brought on by something more serious along the lines of an infection, a foreign body, or even heart disease. This is when it’s time to see a vet, especially if your dog is having difficulty breathing.

FAQs

What should I do if my dog’s cough is persistent?

Most mild airway irritations in dogs are cleared with one or two well-placed coughs. Anything more persistent than that often warrants a veterinary visit. If your dog is coughing more than a few times an hour, coughing with signs of nasal discharge or difficulty breathing, or coughing that interrupts sleep or exercise — they should see a veterinarian.

Why is my dog coughing up white foam?

The white foam that dogs can cough up could be mucous, saliva, or other fluids. It may be related to an upset stomach, respiratory congestion, or irritation. Coughing up white foam can even be related to bloat, which is a medical emergency. If your dog is coughing up white foam, see your veterinarian.

Why is my dog coughing up blood?

Coughing up blood means there is an issue in the stomach or respiratory system. Bright red blood may mean an injury or irritation in the upper airways, the lungs, or the stomach. Dark red or brown blood indicates some contact with the acid in the stomach, which could be due to an ulcer or other stomach issue. Any coughing up of blood means your dog should be seen by a vet as soon as possible.

Is it normal for dogs to cough when they’re excited?

Coughing is often the result of some kind of irritation in the airways, something that can happen when a pup starts breathing harder. Excitement may cause heavy breathing that can lead to coughing. This is especially true in dogs with tracheal collapse, as their excitement can cause the trachea to close down. This makes it hard for air to move air through, and creates a cough.

Why is my dog coughing and gagging, but nothing comes up?

Coughing is a way to remove irritants from the airways, and gagging is a way to remove them from the throat — both of which can be difficult. Continued coughing and gagging might mean that the irritant is a little more stubborn than most and requires more work from your dog.

You also may not see any mucus or fluid come up, because it can be swallowed before it sees the light of day. Continued coughing and gagging may indicate an issue that is best treated by a vet.

