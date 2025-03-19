This can be normal, but there are some reasons it isn’t.

Whether it wakes you in the middle of the night or overpowers the volume of your favorite afternoon TV show, a dog’s gurgling stomach has a way of getting your attention. This may be their stomach’s way of saying it’s been a while since breakfast, or it may be trying to tell you that something more serious is going on. Either way, it’s important to listen when your dog’s stomach gurgles. Read on to find out what this can mean and how to help it subside.

Most common reasons your dog’s stomach is gurgling

If your dog’s stomach is talking, it’s time to listen to it. Here’s what it could be trying to tell you.

Regular digestion

The stomach breaks down food by contracting its muscular walls, churning, squishing, and mixing the contents with stomach acids. This creates a lot of sloshing, swishing, and gurgling noises, known as the fun word “borborygmi.” So, if you’re hearing your dog’s stomach within a few hours of eating, that’s the likely cause.

Hunger

Your dog’s brain and stomach are closely connected. When they get hungry, the brain tells the stomach to start contracting in preparation for a meal. That contracting creates the same noises that you’ll hear with digestion, so the gurgling could just mean your dog’s ready to eat.

Eating something different

Your dog’s digestive system contains a beautiful thing called the microbiome opens in a new tab . This unique collection of microorganisms adapts to the most efficient version of itself to help digest the food that your dog is eating. When your dog eats something new and different, this can create a bit of a disruption in the microbiome or could even bring on signs of a food sensitivity. These include increased gurgling sounds, as it works to digest the new food.

Bowel obstruction

Speaking of eating new and different things, eating indigestible objects, especially those that are larger than the intestines, can cause a bowel obstruction. This can cause gas and liquids to build up behind the obstruction, creating more or louder gurgling. Obstructions are a serious condition that need immediate veterinary attention.

Gas

Gas is a normal byproduct of digestion — every dog is going to produce some. Some dogs will produce more than others and more at certain times. More gas in the digestive tract can increase the gurgling you hear as well as the gas that escapes the body opens in a new tab . Recent changes to your dog’s diet, swallowing a lot of air from panting or eating too quickly, or other digestive issues may increase your dog’s gas accumulation.

Digestive disorders

The digestive system stretches from the mouth to the anus, leaving a long path for things to go wrong. Parasites , infections, inflammatory conditions (like inflammatory bowel disease opens in a new tab ), and insufficiencies (such as pancreatic insufficiency opens in a new tab ) can decrease how well the digestive tract absorbs nutrients and fluids. This can potentially increase gurgling sounds. You may also see diarrhea, lack of appetite, weight loss, and lethargy with these issues.

How can you help your dog’s stomach gurgling?

Most of the time, your dog’s stomach gurgling indicates normal digestion is happening or that your pup may be hungry. You’ll want to first check them over opens in a new tab to make sure they aren’t showing other signs. If not, there are some things you can do to help lessen the noises.

Provide fresh water

Digestion requires lots of water, so make sure your dog has plenty of fresh, clean water. This may mean placing water bowls in multiple areas of your home (indoors and out), regularly changing their water, and cleaning the bowls.

Change diet

Some diets just don’t agree with certain dogs’ stomachs. Maybe it’s a food sensitivity issue or an ingredient-quality problem. No matter the cause, changing your dog’s food may help settle opens in a new tab their noisy stomach. Speak to your vet about the best diet for your dog, and make the transition gradual to avoid issues.

Slow down their eating

Some dogs prefer not to taste their food and eat so quickly opens in a new tab that a lot of air goes down along with the kibble. This air can increase gas and noises in the stomach. You can slow down your dog’s eating by using a slow feeder bowl or a mat. This limits the amount of food that they can eat in one bite and helps cut down on swallowed air that has to exit the body as a burp opens in a new tab or fart.

Feed smaller meals

Some of us prefer to graze or snack our way through the day rather than eat full-on meals. Some dogs may prefer the same. Breaking your dog’s daily food allowance into several smaller meals that you give them more frequently can help keep them satiated and allow them to digest smaller portions, both of which can reduce their stomach noises.

Reduce anxiety

Stressed or anxious dogs opens in a new tab may show their emotions by panting, by whining opens in a new tab , or by whimpering. opens in a new tab Excessive panting can increase the amount of air that finds its way into the digestive tract, potentially increasing gurgling noises. Reducing a dog’s anxiety — by sticking to a schedule, providing plenty of exercise and one-on-one time, or by giving calming treats — can not only quiet their stomach, but can make them feel better overall, as well.

When should you seek veterinary care for stomach noises?

Most of the time, the gurgling that you hear from your dog’s stomach will be normal digestion or hunger noises. You won’t need to do anything about them other than provide some pets and a meal if it’s time. However, if you’ve noticed an increase in stomach gurgling or your dog is showing off other signs such as vomiting, diarrhea, not eating, lethargy or stomach pain, it’s time to make an appointment.

Bottom line

The stomach normally makes a fair bit of noise while it’s digesting food or when it’s empty. If your dog seems otherwise unbothered, the gurgling is likely related to that.

Increased stomach gurgling can indicate digestive issues, such as infections, parasites, inflammation, or an obstruction. If you notice any other signs along with increased noises, speak to your veterinarian.

Provide your dog with a good-quality diet, plenty of fresh water, regular exercise, and veterinary care to make sure they are healthy and that their stomach is as quiet as possible.

