Labradoodle vs. Goldendoodle: Key Differences and Similarities

Labradoodles and Goldendoodles are two of the most popular “Doodle” breeds, known for their friendly personalities and low-shedding coats. They are very similar, but subtle differences can help you determine which one is right for you.

Main takeaways A Labradoodle is a hybrid of a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle, and a Goldendoodle is a hybrid of a Golden Retriever and a Poodle.

Labradoodles and Goldendoodles are more similar than they are different, sharing similar size ranges, grooming needs, and friendly demeanors.

Goldendoodles may be slightly less energetic than Labradoodles.

Both breeds share similar health concerns, including ear infections, joint disease, risk for GDV, and eye issues.

Both are labeled as “allergy friendly” because of their low-shedding coats, but this can vary depending on lineage.

Labradoodle vs. Goldendoodle comparison summary

Characteristic Goldendoodle Labradoodle Average height (measured at the top of the shoulders) Petite: Less than 14 inches Miniature: 14 to 17 inches Medium: 17 to 21 inches Standard: More than 21 inches

Miniature: 14 to 16 inches Medium range: 17 to 20 inches Standard range: 21 to 24 inches Average weight Petite: 25 pounds or less Miniature: 26 to 35 pounds Medium: 36 to 50 pounds Standard: 51 pounds or more Miniature: 15 to 25 pounds Medium: 30 to 45 pounds Standard: 50 to 70 (or more) pounds Coat colors Apricot, red, chocolate, cream, black, and various mixtures Black-dominant*, chocolate-dominant, and patterned

*Dominant colors are based on eye, nose, and paw pad color Type of coat Curly, wavy, or straight. Low-shedding Curly, wavy, or straight. Low-to-no shedding. Energy level Moderate to high High Grooming needs Frequent brushing and regular bathing Frequent brushing and regular bathing Temperament Friendly, social, with an even-keeled demeanor Affectionate, enthusiastic, and work/play focussed Lifespan 10 to 15 years 12 to 15 years Trainability High High

Origin and history of Labradoodles and Goldendoodles

Both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles are often considered to be hybrids of two pure breeds rather than unique breeds themselves. Because of this, neither breed is recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC). However, due to their undeniable popularity, mixed-breed dogs opens in new tab were allowed to be assigned an AKC ID number in 2010. This opened the doors for doodles to have opportunities like participating in AKC agility events or being awarded an AKC Canine Good Citizen certificate.

Although not recognized by the AKC, both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles have established organizations that determine breed standards and best practices for genetic testing and mating selection.

Labradoodle origin

Simple math says that Labrador Retriever plus Poodle equals Labradoodle. But for many breed enthusiasts , it’s not that simple due to the distinction between American and Australian Labradoodles.

An American Labradoodle is a straightforward cross between a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle. An Australian Labradoodle can be a blend of Labrador Retriever and Poodle, with a small percentage of Cocker Spaniel, Irish Water Spaniel, or Curly Coat Retriever mixed in. The breed originated in Australia, and Australian Labradoodles tend to have more predictable coats and temperaments.

The Labradoodle was first bred in 1989 by Wally Conron, who worked at the Royal Guide Dogs Association of Australia at the time. He created the breed in response to a request from a woman in Hawaii who was blind but whose husband was allergic to long-haired dogs. Conron set out to solve the issue by combining the highly trainable Labrador Retriever with the non-shedding Poodle. The combination became popular when labeled as an “allergy-friendly guide dog.”

A little tidbit: Conron has later been quoted stating that he deeply regrets creating and popularizing the breed due to the number of unethical Labradoodle breeders and puppy mills that followed.

Goldendoodle origin

When the very first Goldendoodle came to be is up for debate, but the explosion in breeding and popularity started in the late 1990s in both the United States and Australia. Likely influenced by the Labradoodle’s success, breeders set out to create a dog that was “ allergy friendly ” but with the lovable demeanor of a Golden Retriever.

Physical characteristics

Labradoodle

Labradoodles are deep-chested, muscular dogs with friendly faces and floppy ears. They have long, strong tails that help convey their outgoing personalities. Labradoodles come in three size varieties: miniature, medium, and standard, with sizes ranging from 15 pounds to over 70 pounds.

Labradoodles have medium-length fur that can range from wavy to curly and is often compared to lamb’s wool. Their coat tends to not shed, and the lack of an undercoat helps with this.The tighter the curl, the less likely they are to shed. Labradoodles with straighter hair may have younger lineage and may not have this feature.

The most common Labradoodle coat colors include black, chocolate, apricot, and cream. Labradoodles come in a wide variety of colors, though, ranging from white to black to multi-colored patterns. This broad shade range can be combined into three primary categories: black, brown, and patterned. A black coat can generally describe any Labradoodle with black paw pads, a black nose, and dark eyes. A brown coat describes a Labradoodle with brown paw pads, a brown nose, and hazel eyes. Coat patterns are defined by the percentage and placement of secondary colors. Common patterns include tuxedo, tri-colored, and merle.

Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles are deep-chested, athletic dogs with fuzzy ears and expressive eyes. Goldendoodles can weigh as little as 25 pounds or grow to be 80 pounds. There are four size categories: petite, miniature, medium, standard.

Goldendoodle coats can be curly, wavy, or straight. Most Goldendoodles have “furnishings,” which are the longer facial hairs that make up their beard, mustache, and eyebrows. Furnishings are a desirable trait because it comes from a dominant gene that also results in little to no shedding. Goldendoodles that are “open-faced” tend to shed more and be less allergy friendly.

There are five primary Goldendoodle coat colors: apricot, red, chocolate, cream, and black. Coats can also come in a mixture of white and are categorized by whether the amount of white constitutes more or less than 50 percent of the coat color.

Temperament and personalities

Labradoodle

Labradoodles are friendly, social dogs that easily pick up on their people’s moods and habits. They are eager to interact and benefit from regular play time and training. Without mental stimulation, a Labradoodle’s energy and curiosity can lead to destructive behavior.

Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles are friendly, gentle, and have a willingness to please. They also have a high level of energy and desire to play, so exercise and training should start early and be consistent. Goldendoodles are social and loyal, but the desire to be around their loved ones can lead to separation anxiety.

Grooming needs

Potential doodle parents should not confuse low-to-no shedding with low-to-no maintenance. Both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles require regular grooming. They should be brushed a few times per week and bathed every four to eight weeks, depending on lifestyle. Dogs with coats on either end of the spectrum (the curliest and the straightest) often need more frequent brushing to prevent matting and tangling. Both breeds are prone to ear infections, so efforts should be made to keep their ears clean and dry.

Exercise needs and activity levels

Labradoodle

Labradoodles are high-energy dogs that require daily exercise. Ideal activities include hiking, running, swimming, and playing fetch.

Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles tend to be just a smidge more calm, but they are still active dogs that need daily physical activity like walking or jogging.

Training and intelligence

Labradoodle

Labradoodles are smart, energetic and food-motivated, making training fun and necessary. They can also be task-oriented, making them ideal guide dogs or agility competitors. Without the mental stimulation of training, Labradoodles may become bored, vocal, and destructive.

Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles are intelligent and good-natured pups. Because of their eagerness to please, they can make excellent service dogs and comforting therapy dogs .

Health and lifespan

The average lifespan for a Labradoodle is 12 to 15 years, while a Goldendoodle has an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years. Though very similar, any dog’s longevity depends on a combination of genetics and lifelong veterinary care, including vaccines, parasite prevention, and routine checkups.

Because their ancestor breeds (Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever) share many health concerns, Labradoodles and Goldendoodles are predisposed to the same issues, including:

Joint disease

Both breeds are predisposed to hip dysplasia and elbow dysplasia — joint diseases that involve abnormal development, misalignment, and chronic pain.

Ear infections

Both breeds have floppy ears that can trap in moisture and debris, making a suitable environment for ear infections to develop. This can be exacerbated by a tendency to have allergies as well.

Gastric dilatation and volvulus

The breeds’ deep-chested body conformation puts them at risk of developing gastric dilatation and volvulus (GDV), commonly called “bloat.” GDV occurs when the stomach fills with gas and rotates on its axis, trapping the gas inside and compromising the body’s circulation. It is life-threatening and requires emergency surgery to treat.

Eye issues

Labradoodles and Goldendoodles are both predisposed to developing progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), cataracts, and glaucoma. Progressive retinal atrophy is a congenital condition in which the retina (the part of the eye that senses light) slowly degenerates, leading to poor night vision and eventual blindness.

Addison's disease

Standard Poodles (and their mixes) have a higher risk of developing hyperadrenocorticism, or Addison’s disease. Addison’s disease is a condition in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough of the hormones that allow the body to deal with stress or balance electrolytes.

Merle-associated genes

Merle is a coat color variation that can occur in both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles. The merle pattern is associated with a gene that can also cause blindness and deafness in dogs. For this reason, two dogs with the merle gene should not be bred with each other.

Cost

The purchase price of either breed can vary depending on location, coat color, lineage, breeder reputation, and pre-purchase services like genetic testing. It’s common for Labradoodle and Goldendoodle puppies to cost anywhere between $1500 to $4,000, but please note that you can rescue this breed; unfortunately, backyard breeding and other poor breeding practices are causing an influx of purebred and designer dogs in shelters.

Of course, there are also ongoing costs associated with veterinary care, feeding, enrichment, and grooming. Professional groomers cost more than DIY grooming but can save time and effort.

Do Labradoodles and Goldendoodles make good family pets?

Both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles make excellent additions to families that are prepared to provide adequate socialization, training, and physical activity. Both will soak up any affection that comes their way and give devotion in return.

How to choose between a Labradoodle and a Goldendoodle

For some dog lovers, it may seem impossible to choose between a Labradoodle and a Goldendoodle. If focussing on lifestyle, a Labradoodle may be best for someone seeking an active, high-energy companion. If you’re looking for a dog to chill on the couch with after taking a long walk, a Goldendoodle may be your best bet. That said, it’s important to know behavior can vary with each dog, and you shouldn’t expect not to have to work on behavior with your Doodle. Goldendoodles in particular can be high energy, so that long walk is crucial if you want them to chill later.

If your focus is finding a dog that’s as allergy friendly as possible, you’ll have to dig deeper into an individual dog’s lineage. Australian Labradoodles have more predictable, non-shedding coats. American Labradoodles and Goldendoodles can be less predictable. First generation hybrids, like a Golden Retriever and a Standard Poodle, are referred to as F1 and may have a wide variety of coat texture and shedding.

If two first generation dogs are bred, they create F2 puppies, and so on. When a non-shedding coat is prioritized, the farther away from the original mix a dog is, the more likely they are to have an allergy-friendly coat.

Bottom line

Labradoodles and Goldendoodles share many qualities that make them both highly popular companions. They are more alike than different, overlapping in size, grooming needs , temperament, and friendliness. Some very subtle differences occur in energy level and amount of shedding, but this can still vary between individual dogs.

FAQs

Which is better, a labradoodle or a goldendoodle?

Both Labradoodles and Goldendoodles make excellent pets if they fit a household’s lifestyle . Neither breed is better than the other.

Are Labradoodles or Goldendoodles more calm?

Goldendoodles are known to be slightly more chill than Labradoodles, but both are active dogs that require daily exercise.

Why are Labradoodles more expensive than Goldendoodles?

Labradoodles are not necessarily more expensive. The cost of either dog can vary depending on location, coat color, lineage, and breeder reputation. And please remember to look at rescues if you would like to bring home a dog of either of these breeds.

Are Labradoodles and Goldendoodles hypoallergenic?

No dog is completely free of allergens, which are found in fur, saliva, and skin cells. These breeds tend to shed less, which makes them less likely to trigger allergy symptoms in people (hence the term “allergy-friendly”).

