Pretzels are a great shareable snack for game nights and get-togethers, but what if your dog has one?

If your dog happens to snag a pretzel stick off the floor, don’t worry. Yes, they are generally safe for dogs to eat. That being said, this salty snack shouldn’t be a regular treat for your pup. We talked with Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian at Dogtopia, to learn more.

Nutrition facts: Pretzels for dogs

Pretzels can come in a soft, chewy handheld or a hard, crunchy bite-sized snack, usually made with wheat or rye flour. They’re typically topped with salt, but you can get creative and add garlic opens in a new tab , cinnamon, or chocolate instead opens in a new tab — not to mention the plethora of dipping sauce options (all things that are not OK for dogs!)

While pretzels may be tasty, they are high in carbs and salt, making them better as an occasional snack versus a staple in your diet. And the same can be said for dogs, per Dr. Joslin: “Plain pretzels themselves are safe for your dog to eat, but the high salt content is not good for them. Always choose unsalted pretzels for your pet, and limit the quantity that you feed since they do not have much nutritional value for your pet and are essentially ‘empty calories.’”

Are pretzels good for dogs?

Pretzels aren’t usually toxic to dogs, but they also aren’t necessarily “good” for them, either. Most pretzels are high in sodium and carbs, along with additives that aren’t great for their health. If your dog eats too many pretzels, the excessive salt content can lead to dehydration, excessive thirst opens in a new tab and urination, heart disease, kidney failure opens in a new tab , and salt toxicity opens in a new tab .

And that’s just the normal, everyday pretzel. Again, some pretzels are made with garlic, come coated in chocolate, or have added sweeteners like xylitol — all of which are toxic to your dog.

Can dogs eat unsalted pretzels?

Unsalted pretzels have a lower sodium content and should be fine, right? It may come as a surprise, but unsalted pretzels still have over 100 milligrams of sodium and are still high in carbs. Hard pretzels are made with extra salt cooked to extend their shelf life, regardless of them being salted versus unsalted.

While they may be a better option than salted pretzels, it’s still best to avoid feeding large portions to your pup.

Are pretzels completely safe for dogs?

No, pretzels aren’t completely safe for your dog. Both soft and hard pretzels are high in carbs and salt — even the unsalted kinds. Too much salt can lead to health problems in dogs such as dehydration, kidney failure, heart disease, and more.

Dr. Joslin continues: “Too much salt can cause salt/sodium ion toxicity in dogs. The bottom line on pretzels is that unsalted pretzels are safe for your pup to eat but not a good choice as a snack.”

Other foods that are safe for dogs

Celery makes for a much healthier snack opens in a new tab option for your dog. Celery is high in fiber, aids in digestion, and is about 95 percent water which helps with hydration. It’s also a great source of potassium, calcium, and vitamin K.

If you want another bite-sized food for the snack table, peanuts are safe for dogs opens in a new tab and come with nutritional benefits such as protein, fiber, B vitamins, and healthy fats.

Want your dog to enjoy chips with you? Cooked sweet potatoes opens in a new tab are a great treat for them and easy to make!

Other foods that are dangerous

Garlic bread opens in a new tab is another common side or snack that should be kept out of reach from your dog. Garlic is toxic to dogs and can cause serious damage to red blood cells, called hemolytic anemia.

When barbecue season is in full swing during the summer, hot dogs opens in a new tab are almost always on the menu. Your dog may want a dog of their own, but hot dogs are high in salt and fat and usually contain garlic and onion powders, both of which are toxic to dogs.

A bowl of cashews opens in a new tab is another easy snack for the table, but your dog doesn’t need to indulge in any. Cashews are high in fat and salt, which aren’t good for your dog’s health.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?

There are human foods that are safe for dogs to eat, but it’s always best to talk with your vet before introducing anything new. Your dog needs to be fed a well-balanced diet, and it’s not very often that feeding them people-food will be highly beneficial. If you do let your pup snack on some human foods now and again, always feed these things in moderation!

