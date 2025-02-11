Can Dogs Eat Walnuts?
Just because they want to eat everything, doesn't mean they necessarily should.
Share Article
Walnuts are a really popular snack for people. In addition to being tasty, they are nutritious. But can you share them with your dog? Some nuts are safe for your dog if eaten in moderation, but are walnuts included? To answer that question, you need to know the differences between walnut varieties and how they can affect your pup's health.
Can dogs eat walnuts?
That depends on the walnut. Let’s look at the benefits, risks, and differences in various walnuts.
littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.opens in a new tab
Black walnuts
Feeding a black walnut (juglans nigra) to your dog is a definite no. Juglone, the compound found in black walnuts, is toxic to dogs. It can cause severe GI distress, tremors, and seizures. Black walnutsopens in a new tab can also be contaminated with mold, which may cause mycotoxin poisoning. Call your vet right away if your dog eats black walnuts.
English walnuts
English walnuts (Juglans regia) aren’t as toxic as black walnuts, but they are still dangerous. Their fat content is too high and can lead to pancreatitis and GI problems if eaten in large amounts. Like black walnuts, they can be moldy and contain toxins that are dangerous for your dog’s neurological system. It’s probably best to stay away from them, but if you choose to feed one to your dog, be sure it is fresh, unsalted, and free from mold.
Nutritional benefits of feeding your dog walnuts
Contrary to the risks that could affect your dog, walnuts do have some nutritional benefits, including:
Omega-3 fatty acids
Antioxidants
Protein
Fiber
However, most veterinarians believe that the risks associated with feeding walnuts to your dog often outweigh the potential benefits. There are safer alternatives for providing similar nutrients.
Potential risks of feeding your dog walnuts
Choking hazard
Walnuts are large nuts and could cause your dog to chokeopens in a new tab. Small dogs, in particular, may struggle with swallowing walnuts whole, leading to choking or intestinal obstructions. Always break walnuts into small pieces if you offer them to your dog.
High-fat content can lead to pancreatitis
Walnuts have a high-fat content, which is bad for obese dogs and dogs with a history of digestion problems. They can develop pancreatitis, which is a serious condition that causes vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Obese dogs or dogs with intestinal issues shouldn't consume walnuts at all.
Mold and toxins
Moldy walnuts are dangerous to dogs because they can produce mycotoxins. Symptoms can include tremors, seizures, and other neurological problems. Mold is frequently a problem with walnuts, so carefully check walnuts before feeding them to your dog.
How to safely feed your dog a walnut
Most vets would recommend not feeding your dog walnuts, but if you do, follow these precautions.
Do not give them walnuts with salt or any flavoring on them. And give them English walnuts.
Remove the shell completely.
Only feed small, bite-sized pieces to your pup.
Offer only a tiny amount occasionally. Give them as a treat, not a meal.
Monitor your dog for adverse reactions after consumption.
Again, vets recommend that your dog stay away from walnuts entirely.
What to do if your dog has eaten a walnut
You must know what to watch for if your dog eats a walnut. Take action quickly — it can save your dog’s life.
Symptoms of walnut poisoning in dogs
If your dog eats a walnut, especially a black walnut or moldy one, watch for symptoms such as:
Vomiting or diarrhea
Lethargy
Tremors or seizures
Loss of coordination
Increased heart rate
Abdominal pain
If you see any of these symptoms, get in touch with your vet right away.
Can dogs die from eating walnuts?
If your dog eats too many walnuts or even a few with mold, ingestion can be fatal. Dogs with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible. If you suspect walnut poisoning, contact your veterinarian immediately.
What nuts can dogs eat?
Some nuts are saferopens in a new tab for dogs than walnuts. These include:
Peanuts
Cashews
Almonds
Hazelnuts
However, nuts such as macadamias and pistachios should always be avoided due to their toxic properties.
Bottom line
Although English walnuts are not exactly toxic, they are not the best snack to give your dog due to their high fat content and potential mold toxicity.
Black walnuts, on the other hand, should never be given to your dog.
A better choice would be peanuts or cashews without salt and given in small amounts.
FAQs
What happens if a dog eats a walnut?
If a dog eats a walnut, it may experience digestive upset, including vomiting or diarrhea. If the walnut is moldy or if it’s a black walnut, more severe symptoms such as tremors, seizures, and other reactions to its toxicity may occur. Always monitor your dog, and contact a vet if symptoms appear.
Which nut is not good for dogs?
Several nuts should be avoided, including:
Black walnuts (toxic to dogs)
Macadamia nuts (highly toxic and can cause neurological issues)
Pistachios (can contain mold and lead to pancreatitis)
Walnuts (high-fat content and potential mold contamination)
Almonds
Instead of giving those nutsopens in a new tab to your dog, try giving them peanuts and cashews or fruit and vegetables.
Can dogs eat blueberries and walnuts?
Blueberries are safe and healthy treats for dogs, rich in antioxidants and vitamins. However, walnuts are not the best choice. If feeding them blueberries, skip the walnuts to avoid potential digestive and toxicity risks.
Can dogs eat peanuts or walnuts?
Peanuts are safe for dogs as long as they are plain, unsalted, and given in moderation. However, walnuts — especially black walnuts — pose risks and are best avoided. If offering any nuts to your dog, always do so in small quantities and monitor your pup for adverse reactions. When in doubt, opt for dog-safe fruits and vegetables instead.
References
“Can Dogs Eat Nuts?” Purina.com, 2017, www.purina.com/articles/dog/feeding/can-dogs-eat/nutsopens in a new tab.
Tanprasertsuk, Jirayu, et al. “Roles of Plant‐Based Ingredients and Phytonutrients in Canine Nutrition and Health.” Journal of Animal Physiology and Animal Nutrition, 8 Sept. 2021, https://doi.org/10.1111/jpn.13626opens in a new tab.
Teuber, Suzanne S., et al. “The Atopic Dog as a Model of Peanut and Tree Nut Food Allergy.” Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, vol. 110, no. 6, 31 Dec. 2002, pp. 921–927, www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0091674902014768opens in a new tab, https://doi.org/10.1067/mai.2002.130056opens in a new tab.
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years. She has found homes for hundreds of stray pets and has two cats as well as four grand-dogs and two grand-cats. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to be with her three children, their dogs and cats, and her own two cats. She also likes to see as many Broadway shows as possible.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- opens in a new tab
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your pup (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Cashews?
They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.
- opens in a new tab
What Can I Give My Dog for an Upset Stomach?
It stinks to see them uncomfortable. Here’s what you can do.
- opens in a new tab
Beware of Bloat in Dogs
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies — if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it's treated.