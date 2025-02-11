Just because they want to eat everything, doesn't mean they necessarily should.

Walnuts are a really popular snack for people. In addition to being tasty, they are nutritious. But can you share them with your dog? Some nuts are safe for your dog if eaten in moderation, but are walnuts included? To answer that question, you need to know the differences between walnut varieties and how they can affect your pup's health.

Can dogs eat walnuts?

That depends on the walnut. Let’s look at the benefits, risks, and differences in various walnuts.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Black walnuts

Feeding a black walnut (juglans nigra) to your dog is a definite no. Juglone, the compound found in black walnuts, is toxic to dogs. It can cause severe GI distress, tremors, and seizures. Black walnuts opens in a new tab can also be contaminated with mold, which may cause mycotoxin poisoning. Call your vet right away if your dog eats black walnuts.

English walnuts

English walnuts (Juglans regia) aren’t as toxic as black walnuts, but they are still dangerous. Their fat content is too high and can lead to pancreatitis and GI problems if eaten in large amounts. Like black walnuts, they can be moldy and contain toxins that are dangerous for your dog’s neurological system. It’s probably best to stay away from them, but if you choose to feed one to your dog, be sure it is fresh, unsalted, and free from mold.

Nutritional benefits of feeding your dog walnuts

Contrary to the risks that could affect your dog, walnuts do have some nutritional benefits, including:

Omega-3 fatty acids

Antioxidants

Protein

Fiber

However, most veterinarians believe that the risks associated with feeding walnuts to your dog often outweigh the potential benefits. There are safer alternatives for providing similar nutrients.

Potential risks of feeding your dog walnuts

Choking hazard

Walnuts are large nuts and could cause your dog to choke opens in a new tab . Small dogs, in particular, may struggle with swallowing walnuts whole, leading to choking or intestinal obstructions. Always break walnuts into small pieces if you offer them to your dog.

High-fat content can lead to pancreatitis

Walnuts have a high-fat content, which is bad for obese dogs and dogs with a history of digestion problems. They can develop pancreatitis, which is a serious condition that causes vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Obese dogs or dogs with intestinal issues shouldn't consume walnuts at all.

Mold and toxins

Moldy walnuts are dangerous to dogs because they can produce mycotoxins. Symptoms can include tremors, seizures, and other neurological problems. Mold is frequently a problem with walnuts, so carefully check walnuts before feeding them to your dog.

How to safely feed your dog a walnut

Most vets would recommend not feeding your dog walnuts, but if you do, follow these precautions.

Do not give them walnuts with salt or any flavoring on them. And give them English walnuts.

Remove the shell completely.

Only feed small, bite-sized pieces to your pup.

Offer only a tiny amount occasionally. Give them as a treat, not a meal.

Monitor your dog for adverse reactions after consumption.

Again, vets recommend that your dog stay away from walnuts entirely.

What to do if your dog has eaten a walnut

You must know what to watch for if your dog eats a walnut. Take action quickly — it can save your dog’s life.

Symptoms of walnut poisoning in dogs

If your dog eats a walnut, especially a black walnut or moldy one, watch for symptoms such as:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Lethargy

Tremors or seizures

Loss of coordination

Increased heart rate

Abdominal pain

If you see any of these symptoms, get in touch with your vet right away.

Can dogs die from eating walnuts?

If your dog eats too many walnuts or even a few with mold, ingestion can be fatal. Dogs with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible. If you suspect walnut poisoning, contact your veterinarian immediately.

What nuts can dogs eat?

Some nuts are safer opens in a new tab for dogs than walnuts. These include:

Peanuts

Cashews

Almonds

Hazelnuts

However, nuts such as macadamias and pistachios should always be avoided due to their toxic properties.

Bottom line

Although English walnuts are not exactly toxic, they are not the best snack to give your dog due to their high fat content and potential mold toxicity.

Black walnuts, on the other hand, should never be given to your dog.

A better choice would be peanuts or cashews without salt and given in small amounts.

FAQs

What happens if a dog eats a walnut?

If a dog eats a walnut, it may experience digestive upset, including vomiting or diarrhea. If the walnut is moldy or if it’s a black walnut, more severe symptoms such as tremors, seizures, and other reactions to its toxicity may occur. Always monitor your dog, and contact a vet if symptoms appear.

Which nut is not good for dogs?

Several nuts should be avoided, including:

Black walnuts (toxic to dogs)

Macadamia nuts (highly toxic and can cause neurological issues)

Pistachios (can contain mold and lead to pancreatitis)

Walnuts (high-fat content and potential mold contamination)

Almonds

Instead of giving those nuts opens in a new tab to your dog, try giving them peanuts and cashews or fruit and vegetables.

Can dogs eat blueberries and walnuts?

Blueberries are safe and healthy treats for dogs, rich in antioxidants and vitamins. However, walnuts are not the best choice. If feeding them blueberries, skip the walnuts to avoid potential digestive and toxicity risks.

Can dogs eat peanuts or walnuts?

Peanuts are safe for dogs as long as they are plain, unsalted, and given in moderation. However, walnuts — especially black walnuts — pose risks and are best avoided. If offering any nuts to your dog, always do so in small quantities and monitor your pup for adverse reactions. When in doubt, opt for dog-safe fruits and vegetables instead.

References