Can Dogs Eat Edamame? Learn if This Food Is Toxic or Healthy for Your Dog
Yummy treat or secret toxin?
Share Article
In This Article:
What Is Edamame?opens in new tab Is Edamame Safe for Dogs?opens in new tab How to Serve Edamame to Dogsopens in new tab How Much Edamame Can Dogs Eat?opens in new tab Alternatives to Edamameopens in new tab
If you’ve heard of — or have taken part in — any kind of plant-based protein movement, you’re likely familiar with edamame. These little beans can serve as a nutritious side dish, snack, or be incorporated into entrees. But can they safely be added to your dog’s food dish? Fortunately, edamame beans are safe for dogs to eat and can even be a good source of nutrition. Here’s what you need to know before feeding your dog edamame.
What is edamame?
Edamame refers to immature soybeans that are harvested before they ripen, in order to preserve their tenderness. These young beans are often steamed or boiled and then served with various sauces or seasonings as a side dish or snack.
Edamame is very high in protein and fiber, and is a great option for people who wish to limit animal proteins in their diet. It also contains significant amounts of various vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with being low in calories.
Is edamame safe for dogs?
Edamame isn’t toxic to dogs, and soy is actually a fairly common ingredient in some dog foods. It serves as a protein source, but might not be the best choice for all dogs.
Potential benefits
If edamame is regularly on your menu, then you likely already know about some of the nutritional benefits. First of all, it’s a great source of plant protein. It also contains quite a bit of fiber and vitamins, including C, K, and a few Bs, as well as calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Though edamame boasts a great nutritional resume, the amount that dogs can safely eat won’t really make much of a difference nutritionally.
Risks of edamame for dogs
By now, you’re probably thinking that edamame is pretty great, so why shouldn’t your dog get to enjoy large quantities of it? Well, the high fiber content can lead to digestive issues, especially if you’re feeding them the hard-to-digest husk. Also, dogs can develop allergies to soy products, which can mean their edamame snack leads to itchy skin and rashes.
How to serve edamame to dogs
Edamame is fairly versatile: You can feed it to your dogs raw, steamed, boiled, or frozen. You should only feed the beans to your dog, not the husk. It can be hard to digest and may even be a choking or intestinal obstruction hazard.
Rinse the beans well to remove any contaminants and serve them to your dog plain. Although you may prefer a little salt or sauce, your dog doesn’t need the extra flavor, and some additions could even be dangerous.
Use the individual beans as training treats, or mix them in with your dog’s food. You can even stash a few beans in your dog’s puzzle toy to provide a little entertainment with their snack.
How much edamame can dogs eat?
Only feed about three to five edamame beans per 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight, once or twice a week. Monitor your dog closely for any signs of digestive or skin issues after feeding them edamame for the first few times.
You’re better off offering a smaller amount first and then upping the amount after you’ve seen how well your dog handles it. Of course, stop feeding your dog edamame or other soy products if your pup reacts to them.
Alternative foods to edamame for dogs
Dogs who eat a good quality dog food don’t really require anything else. Their nutritional needs should be met, but it never hurts to have a few healthy treats or snack ideas in your back pocket, especially if you’re into spoiling your dog. Some healthy alternatives to edamame are:
Thoroughly wash and remove any seeds or pits. Always consult your veterinarian before giving any extras to your dog to make sure it’s a good choice.
Bottom line
Edamame beans contain mounds of protein and fiber in a tiny little package. Along with that, there are also plenty of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3s to go around.
Edamame can make a great occasional treat for your dog. You just need to make sure to feed it in moderation, and monitor your dog for signs of digestive issues or allergies.
If your pup isn’t into edamame or it doesn’t agree with them, there are many other healthy options to try. Just check in with your vet first.
References
Arnarson, Atlie BSc, PhD. “Health Benefits of Edamame.” Healthline. 7 Jun 24. www.healthline.com/nutrition/edamame-benefitsopens in new tab.
Dr. Chyrle Bonk, DVM
Dr. Chyrle Bonk has been a mixed animal veterinarian since 2010. When she's not practicing or writing about veterinary medicine, you may find her exploring the outdoors with her family or tending to her cows, horses, chickens, or cats and dogs.
Related articles
10 Superfoods You Should Share With Your New Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your pup (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks.
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients, and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food.
Why Do Dogs Fart? Causes and Remedies for Dog Flatulence
Expert solutions for your pup’s unfortunate flatulence.