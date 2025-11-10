Are Chicken Feet Good for Dogs or Harmful to Their Health?
Just because your pup will eat anything doesn’t mean it’s good for them.
Chicken feet have become a popular addition to the arsenal of dog chews and treats, especially in pet shops and among pet parents who champion raw food. There are a few reasons why. They’re cheap, consist of a single ingredient, and look like a natural method of supporting joint and dental healthopens in new tab.
However, before feeding your pup something new, make sure it’s safe. As far as chicken feet go, there are indeed some risks alongside benefits. This article will explain what chicken feet are, their nutritional value, the pros and cons of feeding them to your pup, and whether they belong in your pet’s bowl or not.
What are chicken feet?
Chicken feet are just what they sound like. They consist of the lower leg and foot of a chicken, complete with skin, tendons, ligaments, small bones, and nails/claws. They are prepared in a few different ways: