Can My Dog Eat This?

Are Chicken Feet Good for Dogs or Harmful to Their Health?

Just because your pup will eat anything doesnt mean its good for them.

by Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
November 10, 2025
Chicken feet have become a popular addition to the arsenal of dog chews and treats, especially in pet shops and among pet parents who champion raw food. There are a few reasons why. They’re cheap, consist of a single ingredient, and look like a natural method of supporting joint and dental health

However, before feeding your pup something new, make sure it’s safe. As far as chicken feet go, there are indeed some risks alongside benefits. This article will explain what chicken feet are, their nutritional value, the pros and cons of feeding them to your pup, and whether they belong in your pet’s bowl or not.

Main takeaways

  • Some dogs can be fed chicken feet.

  • There are risks to feeding chicken feet to some dogs.

  • There are some nutritional benefits to feeding dogs chicken feet.

  • Immunocompromised people or dogs should not handle raw chicken feet. 

What are chicken feet?

Chicken feet are just what they sound like. They consist of the lower leg and foot of a chicken, complete with skin, tendons, ligaments, small bones, and nails/claws. They are prepared in a few different ways:

