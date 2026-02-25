The Food and Drug Administration opens in new tab (FDA) recalled bags of specific dog treats due to possible Salmonella contamination. The treats in question are the Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs, manufactured by Elite Treats of Boca Raton, Florida.

The particular product is the 6-ounce bag of Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs. The bag itself is black and gold, with photographs of the chicken chips and a dog on the front. The recalled product lot number is 24045, which should be marked on the side of the bag. The expiration date is April 2027.

The potentially contaminated products were sold to Florida Hardware, LLC, which then sold the treats to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Thankfully, there are no reported no illnesses associated with the product. The contamination was found after a third-party laboratory identified the presence of Salmonella in a related but unreleased lot of the same treats.

Salmonella, which causes salmonellosis, is particularly dangerous because it can not only containment pets but people. Even just handling the contaminated products, interacting with pets who have eaten the product, or touching surfaces that have also touched the treats — like bowls, countertops, or containers — could pose a risk of infection.

Symptoms to watch out for in pets include: lethargy, diarrhea (especially bloody diarrhea), fever, and vomiting. Some pets might also have decreased appetite and abdominal pain. If your dog has eaten or been exposed to the Elite Treats Chicken Chips and exhibits any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

There is also a chance that pets can be infected without showing symptoms — these animals are still able to carry and transfer the Salmonella bacteria via their feces and saliva. If you’ve fed your dog these treats, keep on high alert for yourself and the humans and pets in your household.

In humans, Salmonella manifests in its host as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (bloody diarrhea as well), abdominal cramping, and fever. Sometimes, if the case is serious enough, serious ailments like arterial infections, infections of the heart muscle, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms can also occur. The young, elderly, and people with already weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.

If you or anyone in your household have any of these symptoms after being in contact with the recalled product or with a pet who has consumed the recalled products, the FDA recommends contacting your healthcare provider immediately. Salmonellosis can be fatal.

If you’ve purchased this product for your pup, immediately stop using it and dispose. Don’t sell it or donate it. Make sure when you throw it out that other animals — pets and wildlife included — and humans alike cannot access it. Additionally, the FDA recommends washing and sanitizing pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers that may have been in contact with the contaminated product.