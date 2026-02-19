Popular Freeze-Dried Cat Food Has Been Recalled—Here's What to Know

A pet nutrition brand known for raw and freeze-dried products has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of a popular freeze-dried cat food. In this case, the recall isn’t because the food has anything dangerous in it, but because it lacks essential nutrients for cats. Testing revealed that Go Raw LLC’s Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets contained low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1), levels way below the required amount for a healthy feline diet.

Vitamin B1 is essential for neurological function and overall health in cats. If a cat’s diet does not contain enough of the vitamin, they may be at risk of developing a thiamine deficiency. This can manifest with gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms.

Some early signs of thiamine deficiency could include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. As the deficiency progresses, advanced neurological symptoms can include mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, bending of the neck towards the floor, and seizures. If your cat is experiencing these symptoms, contact your vet. If treated properly and quickly, thiamine deficiency is usually reversible.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration report opens in new tab , the recall was initiated after Go Raw LLC received one confirmed report of illness associated with the Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets. The veterinarian treating the animal tested the product and flagged the low levels of thiamine. The company then conducted additional testing, determining that the entire lot did not meet the thiamine requirements.

Thankfully, the FDA says that the affected cat was treated by a veterinarian and is on the road to recovery.

The recall is fortunately contained to a single lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Freeze-Dried Nuggets. Specifically, it is the 10-ounce bag with a lot code of C25288, a Universal Product Code of 6-91730-18103-1, and a best by date of Oct. 15, 2027. All this information can all be found on the front of the bag. Quest Cat Food Chicken Freeze-Dried Nuggets are sold in a beige zip-lock bag with purple accents. Images of the bag in question can be found on the FDA website opens in new tab .

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationwide in the following 10 states: Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas, and Illinois.

If you have purchased this product and have been feeding your cat with it, the FDA advises that you immediately stop giving it to your cat. Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Do not donate or sell the bags. If your cat is exhibiting symptoms of thiamine deficiency, contact your vet as soon as you can.

And if you have additional questions or concerns, you can reach out directly to Go Raw LLC by emailing cs@gowarllc.com opens in new tab or calling (801) 432-7478. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The FDA reports that Go Raw LLC has already implemented corrective actions to prevent this issue from happening again.