If your dog or cat received a rabies vaccination in the past few months, you might need to take a look at their recent vet records. Currently, there is a nationwide recall of rabies vaccines manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. According to a press release from Boehringer Ingelheim opens in new tab , the vaccines contain sterile water instead of actual doses.

“While very few affected vials (containing sterile water) have been identified to date, out of an abundance of caution, we acted decisively and quickly to recall this impacted serial,” the official statement reads. “Veterinarians and clinics that received vaccine from this serial have been notified directly and will be in contact with pet owners whose pet was vaccinated with the recalled serial.”

“We are also recommending revaccination for any pet that received a vaccine from this serial to avoid gaps in protection, maintain compliance with local rabies regulations, and protect public health,” the statement continues.

Per WPRI News 12 opens in new tab in Providence, Rhode Island, the impacted shipment can be identified by the lot number of IMRAB 3TF and the serial number of 18665. The expiration date on the recalled vaccines is March 12, 2027. Please look at the information on your pet’s current rabies vaccine certificate to ensure they did not receive one of these doses.

No other vaccine manufacturers or brands are affected by this recall, as are no other products made by the company. More good news: The recalled vaccines do not pose any health or safety issues to pets, other than the fact that they are ineffective at preventing rabies. And receiving a new vaccine will not harm animals in any way.

Most states legally require dogs and other pets to be vaccinated against rabies. If your dog or cat received one of these recalled vaccines, then they are likely not considered to be legally vaccinated. It’s imperative to schedule another appointment with your veterinarian to get a new shot.

The impacted vaccines were reportedly shipped to veterinarians between late September of last year and early January of this year. If your pets’ vaccine appointment fell within last fall and the beginning of this year, reach out to your vet. And when in doubt, it’s good practice to contact them with concerns regardless.

If you can’t get an appointment for your pet until later, make sure that they avoid stray and wild animals. Always walk your pet on a leash and make sure that they don’t wander around outside unsupervised. This will help limit contact with wild animals who might have the disease.

Rabies is incredibly deadly and is contracted through saliva, via bites and scratches. It can be transmitted from animal to animal and from animal to human. It’s incredibly important to keep your pet up to date on rabies vaccine to prevent the spread of this fatal virus.