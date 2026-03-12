5 TikTok Hacks You Need to Try if Your House Is Covered in Dog Hair
Your freshly vacuumed couch will thank you.
Share Article
We love our dogs, but during heavy shedding seasons, their fur might be another story. Sure, it’s cute and soft, but it also starts to lose its allure when your entire carpet is covered in a fuzzy white film and your vacuum fills to the brim after just one trip around the living room. As someone with two dogs, you can only imagine the gasps (and maybe, on occasion, expletives) I utter every few months when I remember to sweep under the bed. Thankfully, as with all things #doglife, there’s a hack for that — or, really, several.
Take a look around TikTok, and you’ll find plenty of suggestions, many of which just happen to come with a name-brand tool attached. I don’t have any sponsorship deals (at least, not yet 👀 holler at me, Furminatoropens in new tab!) so I wanted to find the best general tips for dealing with mountains and mountains of fluff. I found them with the help of a few clever searches, plus expert opinions from certified pet groomer Amber Boaz at Woof Gang Bakery & Groomingopens in new tab.
As Boaz gently reminds us, you’ll never stop shedding completely; our pups use their fur to regulate their temperature, so shedding is just a natural part of being a dog. “What you can do,” she says, “is help your dog shed. And if you don't feel comfortable doing it yourself, that is why professional dog groomers exist.”
Ready to try tackling your pup’s extra fuzz? Here are TikTok’s favorite tools and tricks.
Curry combs
For some dogs, a curry comb opens in new tab can help grab extra fur. The tool in this video appears to be metal, but Boaz recommends choosing one made of rubber.
“The rubber curry brush is an amazing tool to use on short coat dogs, as well as short hair spots on shedding dogs that have short hair legs and faces,” Boaz says. “It is very gentle, and grabs [the] undercoat without cutting the dog.” That’s how you prevent a beauty session from turning ugly.
Force dryers (and a playpen cover to catch all the flying fur)
I’ll admit, this idea is my favorite just because the visual made me laugh.
If your pup will tolerate sitting under a playpen cover, a force dryer opens in new tab and playpen cover opens in new tab look like a winning combo. Boaz says that force dryers are an “excellent” deshedding tool to keep around, and some aren’t even too big or loud. Still, make sure you only use these if your dog is comfortable with the tool, and be sure to ease them into it. As Boaz points out, “A lot of dogs don’t like the noise or feel, so it does involve some training to get dogs to be comfortable with such a tool.”
If you don’t have a force dryer, a regular blowdryer could work in a pinch; just make sure to keep it on the cool setting.
A rake (no, not that kind)
If your pup has a longer coat, you might not get by with a regular brush. Instead, Boaz recommends a slicker brushopens in new tab or a deshed rakeopens in new tab. These tools are better for reaching the infamous undercoat. That said, she warns, “These can be dangerous if pushed too hard on the dog skin or used too much in one spot.” So, use them carefully.
An oil-rich diet for natural luster
Veterinarian Dr. Andrew Jones runs the TikTok account Veterinary Secrets and recommends supplements like safflower oil to keep dogs’ shedding to a minimum. Boaz agrees. “Oils in a dogs diet can help keep skin and coat healthy,” she says. But as with any addition to your dog’s diet, consult your veterinarian to confirm the product you’re considering will be safe for your individual pet.
Deshedding shampoos
Deshedding shampoosopens in new tab usually contain conditioner and oils that help loosen dead fur, essentially causing it to slip out. But that doesn’t mean they’re a substitute for conditioner.
“Shampoo removes oil, and conditioner adds oils back into the skin and coat,” Boaz says. “To get all [of the] dead coat out, a dog has to be completely clean, then conditioned, and then completely dried.”
As tempting as it might be, don’t skip that last step, even if it takes forever. “If you don't dry a dog probably, that can trap the fur from coming out, and moisture will settle in the coat and cause skin issues,” Boaz says. If your dog’s shedding patterns ever change suddenly or drastically, it might be time to see a vet.
Like all aspects of doggie care, shedding treatments can take a bit of trial and error. Be patient, keep vacuuming, and when all else fails, just think of the fur on your clothes as your pup’s way of giving you a piece of them to take with you wherever you go.
Laura Bradley
Laura is a New York-based experienced writer and mom of two rescue pups. Her work has appeared in Slate, Vanity Fair, Daily Beast, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Yahoo! News, Vulture, Grazia Magazine, and more. When she is not writing or walking the pooches, you will probably find her in the community garden.
Related articles
Why Does My Dog Shed So Much?
The hair is everywhere.
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
Skipping the Groomers? Try These DIY Dog Wash Tips
Save money and groom your pup yourself with these tips from a pro.
Shedding Season: How to Keep Dog Hair Off Your Couch, Car, Clothes, and Carpet
Yes, you can: Here are some tips on keeping your house clean, despite your pup’s endless shedding.
Hair of the Dog: Breeds With High-Maintenance ’Dos
From shaggy Sheepdogs to curly Cocker Spaniels, a groomer lists 10 breeds that need the most upkeep.
10 Best Dog Brushes of 2026—Reviewed
Keep their shedding to a minimum and their coat extra smooth.