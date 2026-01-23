10 Best Dog Brushes of 2026—Reviewed · Kinship

10 Best Dog Brushes of 2026—Reviewed

Keep their shedding to a minimum and their coat extra smooth.

by Rebecca Norris
January 23, 2026
Woman brushing her dog outside.
st.kolesnikov / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

The Top 10 Kinship Reviewed Dog Brushes Frequently Asked Questions

Dogs lived in the wild for thousands of years before humans realized they were their best friends. Even once dogs became domesticated, though, it was another 10 to 15,000 years before they began getting treated not just as pets but as quasi-children. Now, dogs have clothing, accessories, and grooming routines to keep them looking and feeling their best. And while it may seem silly and over the top to some, there’s something to be said about brushing your dog.

For starters, from a human perspective, it will save you from being covered in shed and having to vacuum massive floof balls every few days. Meanwhile, from the pup perspective, brushing, while sometimes untolerated in the moment, leads to more comfortable living, as it unfurls tangles and matted fur, while also removing loose undercoat that may be causing your dog to itch or overheat. 

TL;DR: Brushing your dog is a good addition to any pet parent’s weekly routine, and having a top-notch brush to get the job done is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, we scoured the web for the most highly rated dog brushes on the market. Ahead, discover the 10 best dog brushes we found.

The top 10 Kinship reviewed dog brushes

How to choose the dog brush that is right for you

Size

Dog brushes are typically sold in a single size, with a few standalone options for smaller dogs. If there is a choice, smaller brushes are better for smaller dogs, while larger brushes are best for medium and large dogs. 

Safety

Just as they can with human hair, brushes can pull a dog’s fur. As such, you want to find a brush that’s gentle yet effective. Generally, de-matting undercoat brushes are best, as they get the job done without unnecessary snagging. 

Type

Dog brushes are available in various forms. The best type of dog brush is an undercoat brush designed to remove excess loose fur from the undercoat. These brushes are also referred to as slicker brushes. That said, if your dog has long hair that tends to knot easily, a basic detangling brush is a great idea.

Price

Some dog brushes cost around $10, others cost upwards of $40. It all depends on the brand and quality. Typically, you get what you pay for. So, while shelling out more money for a dog grooming tool might seem unnecessary, it will pay off in the long run.

Best overall dog brush

FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs
FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs
$41
$35

The FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs is an Amazon’s Choice dog brush beloved by over 40,000 shoppers. The ergonomic handle connects to a wide rake that targets the undercoat. The fur clumps into the rake and, once full, can be released with the press of a button. I own this dog brush for my Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua, Cash, and ​​Black Lab / Husky / German Shepherd, Archer. It works like a charm on their short hair. They shed a lot, and regular brushings with this deshedding tool help to keep the floof at bay, while also helping to prevent hot spots on Archer’s haunches, as it removes his undercoat, so less moisture gets trapped there.

$35 at Amazon

Pros

  • Unique metal bristles designed to remove loose undercoat 

  • Scratch-guard design 

  • Press-release self-cleaning design 

  • Sold in three sizes 

Cons

  • Some shoppers report the press-release button sticks

Overall review

“This brush works so well, my dog sheds so much that I have to vacuum every day to keep the rug clean, but this brush has cut down on that a lot, and my dog seems to enjoy it! Definitely recommend. When I first saw the price of it, I was a little surprised but totally worth every penny.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.7 out of 5

Best dual-sided dog brush

Hartz Groomers Best Combo Dog Brush
Hartz Groomers Best Combo Dog Brush
$10

The Hartz Groomer's Best Combo Dog Brush is another Amazon’s Choice dog brush, adored for its dual-use design. Showcasing smooth, faux boar bristles on one side and slim metal pins on the other, this brush works well to enhance circulation, smooth the coat, unleash the loose undercoat, and ultimately fulfill your pup’s love of scrithches.

$10 at Amazon

Pros

  • Designed with dense nylon bristles and thin metal pins

  • Stainless steel pins stimulate circulation and remove excess undercoat

  • Nylon bristles smooth and condition fur

Cons

  • Metal pins develop hard-to-remove build-up over time

Overall review

“We adopted an Aussie Doodle, and he loves getting brushed every day. The pin side seems to stimulate his skin and he loves it. The brush side is great for around sensitive areas like his eyes, his ears, and his chin.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best dog brush combo kit

UGNEL Double-Sided Brush for Shedding and Bathing
UGNEL Double-Sided Brush for Shedding and Bathing
$10

The UGNEL Double-Sided Brush for Shedding and Bathing is a lot like the Hartz Groomer’s Brush but with the addition of a silicone mitt for bathing. The little scrubber brush makes lathering your pup's fur a lot easier, while also removing excess shed in the process. That said, if your dog has super coarse or long hair, some shoppers report that the soft bristles are not the most effective.

$10 at Amazon

Pros

  • Designed with dense nylon bristles and thin metal pins

  • Stainless steel pins stimulate circulation and remove excess undercoat

  • Nylon bristles smooth and condition fur

  • Includes an additional silicone bathing brush

  • Sold in five colors

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the bristles are too soft to be effective

Overall review

“I have had many dog brushes, but this combo is the best I’ve had. The small bathing brush is excellent and really gets tons of excess fur off while bathing the dog. I had one previously that did not work as well, plus it was so hard to get the fur back out of the brush. This one is a breeze, and the fur releases easily. Also, it is soft and pliable, so there is no discomfort on our dog. It is also easy to hold the brush while bathing a soapy pup! The two-sided grooming brush is a definite winner, also. Our dog has short, straight fur and sheds continuously. This brush has made such a difference on her shedding and on how much I have to vacuum!” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best specialty dog brush

Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush
Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush
$50

The Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush is expensive but highly coveted. Designed with Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, and Poodles in mind, the thinly-pinned brush is meant to maneuver through thick, curly fur to release the loose undercoat, stimulate the skin, and smooth the topcoat. Many Poodle and Doodle parents consider it the crème de la crème.

$50 at Amazon

Pros

  • Dense stainless steel pins that flex with brushing 

  • Extra-long pins remove loose fur with ease

  • Sold in three sizes and four colors

Cons

  • Expensive

  • Some shoppers report that the pins are too aggressive and can cause scratches and/or remove too much fur

Overall review

“Great product! Very gentle bristles! Detangles the hair without hurting them! My dogs love being brushed with this so much, they fall asleep as I’m brushing them! Literally the best purchase! Well worth the money!” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5


Best-looking dog brush

Aumuca Self-Cleaning Shedding Brush for Dogs
Aumuca Self-Cleaning Shedding Brush for Dogs
$17

If aesthetics are of the utmost importance to you, take a peek at the Aumuca Self-Cleaning Shedding Brush for Dogs. The small, two-tone dog brush is beloved for its eye-catching appearance and de-shedding design. That said, because it’s quite small, it’s best used for dogs under 20 pounds; otherwise, you’ll be brushing for quite some time.

$17 at Amazon

Pros

  • Aesthetic color block design 

  • Press-release self-cleaning design 

  • Sold in seven colors

  • Rubber-tipped stainless steel bristles for gentle-yet-effective grooming

Cons

  • Only suitable for toy and small pups

Overall review

“Ummm, wow… really gets the hair off, keeps it on the brush and comes right off clean with the push of a button!” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.4 out of 5


Best de-shedding slicker dog brush

Swihauk Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush
Swihauk Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush
$20
$15

The Swihauk Self Cleaning Slicker Brush is much like the FURminator, only instead of a single rake, it features dozens of plastic-tipped pins to detangle fur, remove the undercoat, and slough away dander and debris. Then, with a press of the button, everything that was collected in the pins will drop to the waste bin (or wherever you dispose of it). And considering it costs less than $15, shoppers tout it as a real steal.

$15 at Amazon

Pros

  • Super affordable 

  • Press-release self-cleaning design 

  • Sold in six colors 

  • Plastic-tipped stainless steel bristles for gentle yet effective grooming

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the bristles are too short to grab the undercoat

Overall review

“I have a Black Lab and live in Florida. She sheds constantly throughout the year. She also loves to have her butt scratched. This is the first brush that she doesn’t try to get away from. It must be good for the scratching, or she would not tolerate it. As far as how I feel about it, I am so impressed with the ease of cleaning the shedded fur off the brush. It works with just a push of the button and doesn’t require any use of another object to clean the bristles. Big plus when your dog sheds as much as mine does. It is worth every penny. This is a keeper!!”—Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5


Best palm dog brush

SleekEZ Dog Brush for Shedding Grooming
SleekEZ Dog Brush for Shedding Grooming
$20

The SleekEZ Dog Brush for Shedding & Grooming is in a category of its own with its wooden palm design. Like the FURminator, it features a single stainless steel rake to remove shed fur, whether it’s on your dog or embedded into the rugs or upholstery in your home. In that way, it’s just as much of a home buy as a pet purchase.

$20 at Amazon

Pros

  • Comfortable palm design 

  • Stainless steel rake design to safely remove loose hair 

  • Works on upholstery and carpets, too

Cons

  • Some shoppers report that the rake blade is too sharp for short-haired dogs

Overall review

“I absolutely love the SleekEZ Dog Brush! As my dog transitions out of his thick winter coat, this brush has been the perfect tool. It easily glided through his fur and removed that heavy “winter layer” of dead hair without tugging or irritating his skin. It’s super easy to use — the grip feels natural and the teeth seem designed to grab just the right amount of old fur. It really works — I saw chunks of the undercoat come away in just one session, leaving his coat looking sleeker and lighter. My dog seemed comfortable the whole time and didn’t fuss, which is always a good sign. If your dog is shedding their winter coat and you’re looking for a grooming tool that makes the job simple and effective, I’d highly recommend this one.” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best de-matting dog brush

Maxpower Planet Original Pet Grooming Rake
Maxpower Planet Original Pet Grooming Rake
$15
$10

The Maxpower Planet Original Pet