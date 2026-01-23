10 Best Dog Brushes of 2026—Reviewed

Dogs lived in the wild for thousands of years before humans realized they were their best friends. Even once dogs became domesticated, though, it was another 10 to 15,000 years before they began getting treated not just as pets but as quasi-children. Now, dogs have clothing, accessories, and grooming routines to keep them looking and feeling their best. And while it may seem silly and over the top to some, there’s something to be said about brushing your dog.

For starters, from a human perspective, it will save you from being covered in shed and having to vacuum massive floof balls every few days. Meanwhile, from the pup perspective, brushing, while sometimes untolerated in the moment, leads to more comfortable living, as it unfurls tangles and matted fur, while also removing loose undercoat that may be causing your dog to itch or overheat.

TL;DR: Brushing your dog is a good addition to any pet parent’s weekly routine, and having a top-notch brush to get the job done is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, we scoured the web for the most highly rated dog brushes on the market. Ahead, discover the 10 best dog brushes we found.

The top 10 Kinship reviewed dog brushes

How to choose the dog brush that is right for you

Size

Dog brushes are typically sold in a single size, with a few standalone options for smaller dogs. If there is a choice, smaller brushes are better for smaller dogs, while larger brushes are best for medium and large dogs.

Safety

Just as they can with human hair, brushes can pull a dog’s fur. As such, you want to find a brush that’s gentle yet effective. Generally, de-matting undercoat brushes are best, as they get the job done without unnecessary snagging.

Type

Dog brushes are available in various forms. The best type of dog brush is an undercoat brush designed to remove excess loose fur from the undercoat. These brushes are also referred to as slicker brushes. That said, if your dog has long hair that tends to knot easily, a basic detangling brush is a great idea.

Price

Some dog brushes cost around $10, others cost upwards of $40. It all depends on the brand and quality. Typically, you get what you pay for. So, while shelling out more money for a dog grooming tool might seem unnecessary, it will pay off in the long run.

Best overall dog brush

opens in new tab FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs opens in new tab $ 41 $ 35 $ 35 The FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs is an Amazon’s Choice dog brush beloved by over 40,000 shoppers. The ergonomic handle connects to a wide rake that targets the undercoat. The fur clumps into the rake and, once full, can be released with the press of a button. I own this dog brush for my Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua, Cash, and ​​Black Lab / Husky / German Shepherd, Archer. It works like a charm on their short hair. They shed a lot, and regular brushings with this deshedding tool help to keep the floof at bay, while also helping to prevent hot spots on Archer’s haunches, as it removes his undercoat, so less moisture gets trapped there. $35 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Unique metal bristles designed to remove loose undercoat

Scratch-guard design

Press-release self-cleaning design

Sold in three sizes

Cons

Some shoppers report the press-release button sticks

Overall review

“This brush works so well, my dog sheds so much that I have to vacuum every day to keep the rug clean, but this brush has cut down on that a lot, and my dog seems to enjoy it! Definitely recommend. When I first saw the price of it, I was a little surprised but totally worth every penny.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.7 out of 5

Best dual-sided dog brush

Pros

Designed with dense nylon bristles and thin metal pins

Stainless steel pins stimulate circulation and remove excess undercoat

Nylon bristles smooth and condition fur

Cons

Metal pins develop hard-to-remove build-up over time

Overall review

“We adopted an Aussie Doodle, and he loves getting brushed every day. The pin side seems to stimulate his skin and he loves it. The brush side is great for around sensitive areas like his eyes, his ears, and his chin.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best dog brush combo kit

opens in new tab UGNEL Double-Sided Brush for Shedding and Bathing opens in new tab $ 10 The UGNEL Double-Sided Brush for Shedding and Bathing is a lot like the Hartz Groomer’s Brush but with the addition of a silicone mitt for bathing. The little scrubber brush makes lathering your pup's fur a lot easier, while also removing excess shed in the process. That said, if your dog has super coarse or long hair, some shoppers report that the soft bristles are not the most effective. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Designed with dense nylon bristles and thin metal pins

Stainless steel pins stimulate circulation and remove excess undercoat

Nylon bristles smooth and condition fur

Includes an additional silicone bathing brush

Sold in five colors

Cons

Some shoppers report that the bristles are too soft to be effective

Overall review

“I have had many dog brushes, but this combo is the best I’ve had. The small bathing brush is excellent and really gets tons of excess fur off while bathing the dog. I had one previously that did not work as well, plus it was so hard to get the fur back out of the brush. This one is a breeze, and the fur releases easily. Also, it is soft and pliable, so there is no discomfort on our dog. It is also easy to hold the brush while bathing a soapy pup! The two-sided grooming brush is a definite winner, also. Our dog has short, straight fur and sheds continuously. This brush has made such a difference on her shedding and on how much I have to vacuum!” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best specialty dog brush

opens in new tab Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush opens in new tab $ 50 The Chris Christensen Big G Dog Slicker Brush is expensive but highly coveted. Designed with Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, and Poodles in mind, the thinly-pinned brush is meant to maneuver through thick, curly fur to release the loose undercoat, stimulate the skin, and smooth the topcoat. Many Poodle and Doodle parents consider it the crème de la crème. $50 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Dense stainless steel pins that flex with brushing

Extra-long pins remove loose fur with ease

Sold in three sizes and four colors

Cons

Expensive

Some shoppers report that the pins are too aggressive and can cause scratches and/or remove too much fur

Overall review

“Great product! Very gentle bristles! Detangles the hair without hurting them! My dogs love being brushed with this so much, they fall asleep as I’m brushing them! Literally the best purchase! Well worth the money!” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5



Best-looking dog brush

Pros

Aesthetic color block design

Press-release self-cleaning design

Sold in seven colors

Rubber-tipped stainless steel bristles for gentle-yet-effective grooming

Cons

Only suitable for toy and small pups

Overall review

“Ummm, wow… really gets the hair off, keeps it on the brush and comes right off clean with the push of a button!” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.4 out of 5



Best de-shedding slicker dog brush

opens in new tab Swihauk Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush opens in new tab $ 20 $ 15 $ 15 The Swihauk Self Cleaning Slicker Brush is much like the FURminator, only instead of a single rake, it features dozens of plastic-tipped pins to detangle fur, remove the undercoat, and slough away dander and debris. Then, with a press of the button, everything that was collected in the pins will drop to the waste bin (or wherever you dispose of it). And considering it costs less than $15, shoppers tout it as a real steal. $15 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Super affordable

Press-release self-cleaning design

Sold in six colors

Plastic-tipped stainless steel bristles for gentle yet effective grooming

Cons

Some shoppers report that the bristles are too short to grab the undercoat

Overall review

“I have a Black Lab and live in Florida. She sheds constantly throughout the year. She also loves to have her butt scratched. This is the first brush that she doesn’t try to get away from. It must be good for the scratching, or she would not tolerate it. As far as how I feel about it, I am so impressed with the ease of cleaning the shedded fur off the brush. It works with just a push of the button and doesn’t require any use of another object to clean the bristles. Big plus when your dog sheds as much as mine does. It is worth every penny. This is a keeper!!”—Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5



Best palm dog brush

Pros

Comfortable palm design

Stainless steel rake design to safely remove loose hair

Works on upholstery and carpets, too

Cons

Some shoppers report that the rake blade is too sharp for short-haired dogs

Overall review

“I absolutely love the SleekEZ Dog Brush! As my dog transitions out of his thick winter coat, this brush has been the perfect tool. It easily glided through his fur and removed that heavy “winter layer” of dead hair without tugging or irritating his skin. It’s super easy to use — the grip feels natural and the teeth seem designed to grab just the right amount of old fur. It really works — I saw chunks of the undercoat come away in just one session, leaving his coat looking sleeker and lighter. My dog seemed comfortable the whole time and didn’t fuss, which is always a good sign. If your dog is shedding their winter coat and you’re looking for a grooming tool that makes the job simple and effective, I’d highly recommend this one.” –Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best de-matting dog brush