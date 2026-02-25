If your dog accidentally gets pregnant, there are some options.

Even the best pet parents can encounter an accidental dog pregnancy. They actually happen more commonly than you might imagine. If this happens, you might have this immediate thought: Is there a safe, simple fix? Although there is no over-the-counter Plan B for dogs, your veterinarian can suggest ways to prevent or end a pregnancy.

Main takeaways There is no over-the-counter Plan B for dogs.

There is no reliable way to confirm pregnancy in dogs at an early stage.

Never give a human Plan B or hormonal contraceptives to a dog.

Spaying surgery is by far the safest and most effective option for terminating a pregnancy.

The sooner you take action, the more options you’ll have and the fewer risks you'll face.

How to know for sure your dog is pregnant

Unfortunately, there is no reliable way to confirm pregnancy in dogs at an early stage. Human pregnancy tests don’t work. Behavior changes alone don’t tell you. And belly size in the first few weeks isn’t much of a help.

Here’s what does work:

Ultrasounds can be used for days 25 through 30 after breeding.

A relaxin blood test is a pregnancy-specific hormone test, but it’s not reliable until after day 25 of pregnancy.

X-rays are mainly used after day 45 to count the number of puppies present in the mom’s uterus.

If you need an answer early on, see your vet. But be aware that they often have to make a decision based on the timing and likelihood of breeding, and this determination will not be 100 percent accurate.

Are there Plan B options for dogs?

No, not in the way you’re probably thinking. A dog-safe equivalent of Plan B that you can probably get at a pharmacy does not exist for dogs. Never give a dog the human counterpart or hormonal contraceptives. They’re not safe for dogs and could actually be very dangerous.

Having said that, there are some options your veterinarian can discuss with you:

Preventing implantation

Terminating an early pregnancy

Managing reproduction safely under medical supervision

The options for dogs are less like Plan B and more veterinary reproductive intervention.

Understanding veterinary emergency contraception

Emergency contraception is not routine, and is not without risks. It’s used selectively when:

The breeding was accidental.

Spaying wasn’t possible beforehand.

It’s early enough in the pregnancy for intervention.

Your dog is healthy enough to tolerate treatment.

Dogs differ from humans in that they have a much longer reproductive cycle, so timing matters a great deal. Available treatments are usually those that can work early but would be dangerous later in the pregnancy. That’s why the decision should always involve a veterinarian, preferably one who’s familiar with reproductive medicine.

Available medical options

Veterinary options exist, depending on timing and region.

Hormonal medications used to be common but are rarely used now due to side effects. They can interfere with progesterone, which is needed during pregnancy.

Prostaglandins can be used a little later in pregnancy, but they also come with potentially serious side effects and require close monitoring.

Progesterone-blocking drugs are safer and more targeted, but depending on your country and clinic, they may not be available.

Spay surgery is by far the safest and most effective option, and can be done even if a dog is already pregnant. Many vets will recommend this as the safest, cleanest solution.

The right choice depends on timing, health, ethics, and personal preference.

Timing and effectiveness (how quickly do you need a treatment?)

Timing is everything. If it’s only been a few days since breeding, there may be some medical options that can prevent implantation. If it’s weeks into the pregnancy, the options become more limited and riskier. Later in a dog’s pregnancy, surgical spaying is the safest choice.

If you find yourself with a dog who accidentally got pregnant, call your vet immediately. If you wait to see what happens, some of these options will be off-limits.

Safety considerations to be aware of

The earlier your dog sees a vet, the better. Their veterinarian can discuss the potential risks of veterinary pregnancy prevention, which include:

Hormonal side effects

Pyometra, which is a uterine infection

Gastrointestinal upset

Pain or discomfort

Incomplete termination

These risks are the reason most veterinarians prefer spaying over hormonal manipulation. This is especially true in adult dogs. It’s also important to be aware that using hormonal intervention more than once increases risk and should never be used as a routine fallback.

How to prevent future occurrences

Prevention is easier, safer, and cheaper than emergency options. The best prevention strategies include:

Spaying

Strict supervision during heat cycles

Fencing and leashing

Keeping your dog out of dog parks during estrus

Keeping intact males separated

Of the above, spaying is the least stressful, less costly, and safer option.

Bottom line

There is no Plan B pill for dogs, and you should not give your pup the human version. Some veterinary-only medical or surgical options to prevent or terminate pregnancy do exist. But in all cases, timing, safety, and professional guidance are essential. If accidental breeding occurs, don’t panic. Do not give your dog human medication, and get in touch with your vet as soon as possible.

FAQs

Are there any potential side effects of giving my dog Plan B?

Yes, there are side effects to giving your dog Plan B, so you should never give Plan B to them. Even veterinary pregnancy-prevention medications can cause hormonal imbalances, uterine infections, vomiting, diarrhea, or discomfort. The risks will depend on the drug and timing, which is why the earlier you act, the better —and why a veterinarian should always oversee these treatments.

Can Plan B be used for both male and female dogs?

No, Plan B should never be used on dogs. Emergency contraception options are only available for female dogs. There’s nothing that you can do to undo a male dog’s role after pregnancy has begun. Prevention for males includes neutering and supervision.

When should Plan B be administered to my dog?

Never administer Plan B to a dog. It is dangerous. If you suspect your dog is pregnant, see your veterinarian to discuss options — and you should do that within days, not weeks. The sooner you involve your vet, the more options you’ll have.

