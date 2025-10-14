Just in case anyone needs a primer: What is menopause? In humans, it is the change from ovulation and menstruation to the hormonally driven end of both. Dogs who are spayed no longer have ovaries, so they obviously do not ovulate or experience menstruation. However, intact dogs have cycles similar to those of women, but canines do not have an absolute end to these cycles.

They do not go through menopause. Dogs can cycle to the end of their lives, though they may become irregular and have decreased fertility. However, an important point to remember is that a dog can become pregnant, even in their senior years.

Main takeaways Watch closely for post-heat signs of illness that could signal pyometra.

Spaying eliminates heat cycles and erases the risk of pregnancy.

Spaying before the first heat cycle reduces the risk of mammary cancer and ovarian cancer.

You should have a serious consultation with your veterinarian before breeding a senior dog.