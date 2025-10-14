Do Dogs Go Through Menopause?
Share Article
In This Article:
Canine Reproductive Cycle Explained How Spaying Impacts a Dog’s Reproductive Cycle At What Age Do Changes in the Reproductive Cycle Occur in Dogs? Signs of Reproductive Aging in Dogs Does a Dog’s Quality of Life Change after Reproductive Aging? Frequently Asked Questions
Just in case anyone needs a primer: What is menopause? In humans, it is the change from ovulation and menstruation to the hormonally driven end of both. Dogs who are spayed no longer have ovaries, so they obviously do not ovulate or experience menstruation. However, intact dogs have cycles similar to those of women, but canines do not have an absolute end to these cycles.
They do not go through menopause. Dogs can cycle to the end of their lives, though they may become irregular and have decreased fertility. However, an important point to remember is that a dog can become pregnant, even in their senior years.
Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues.