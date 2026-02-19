Why Do I Keep Getting Shocked When I Touch My Pet?

“Sparks fly” might describe your connection with them, but... not like this.

There is nothing, and I mean nothing, I dread more than the bitterness of winter. And it’s not for the reasons you might think. I can tolerate the cold, I’m OK with less socialization, and I’ve survived many bouts of seasonal affective disorder. The one thing I can’t stand about winter is the amount of static shocks I endure every single year.

I don’t know what it is about me, but I get shocked way too often throughout the day when the weather is cold and the air is dry. This year, I’ve noticed that when I touch my poor pup, I’ll feel a zap between us. Sometimes she reacts, and other times she carries on as if nothing happened between us.

Below, I asked a veterinarian for more insights into what happens when pets feel that winter shock, if it bothers them, and how to prevent it, too.

Zen Chung / Pexels

Why does static electricity happen to cats and dogs?

Static electricity or zapping can happen to pets for the same reason it happens to humans — it’s a buildup of electrical charge on the surface of the body. Static can form when two materials rub up against each other and “exchange” electrons. When the air is dry, these electrons don’t dissipate as easily, so they can collect on surfaces such as blankets, fur, carpets, and clothing. When you touch your pet, that build-up charge suddenly releases, creating the small shock you might feel between you and your pet.

Interestingly, pet fur makes zapping more likely to happen. As dogs and cats move around the house, their coats constantly rub against fabrics, floors, and furniture. This friction can create static, especially in colder months when indoor air is dry from the heat. The drier the air, the easier it is for electricity to build up and stay trapped.

So, do pets actually feel static shocks?

According to Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, a veterinarian with TelaVets opens in new tab , pets can feel static shocks, but for most dogs and cats, it’s less about pain and more about the sudden surprise. “Unlike people, pets don’t anticipate the shock, so the unexpected sensation can be more startling than uncomfortable,” he says.

In normal household settings, static electricity is generally harmless and unlikely to cause any physical injury. “While the voltage can sound high, the actual amount of current involved is extremely low, making it more of a brief annoyance than a true health concern,” Dr. Rakestraw explains.

Then why do some pets seem more sensitive or reactive to being “zapped” than others? According to Dr. Rakestraw, every pet is different. Sensitivity can depend on personality, past experiences, and how reactive their nervous system is overall. “Pets that are already anxious or especially sensitive to touch may have a stronger reaction, even if the shock itself is mild,” he says.

What about if it happens too often?

If static shocks happen often and aren’t addressed, some pets may start to associate touch with discomfort. “Over time, this can lead to avoidance or hesitation during handling, especially in cats or more sensitive dogs, and particularly if the shocks occur during cuddling or petting,” Dr. Rakestraw says.

One thing to note is that pets with longer coats or very dry fur tend to be more prone to static buildup. It’s less about breed and more about coat type, skin condition, and environmental factors like dry air.

“Frequent static shocks can be a sign of overly dry skin, low humidity in the home, or even excessive grooming,” Dr. Rakestraw adds. “Dry winter air is a common culprit, and improving skin and coat health often reduces the problem.”

Seleznov_Molchanova / Adobe Stock

How to reduce static shocks at home

There are a few things you can do to reduce startling your pet every time you wanna cuddle in the winter. First of all, it’s best to invest in a humidifier, which can help add moisture to the air in your room and will prevent electric charges from building up on surfaces.

Another way to prevent zapping your pet is to keep their coat moisturized with vet-approved products. This can include picks like conditioning sprays opens in new tab made for dogs and cats or gentle, pet-safe grooming wipes opens in new tab that help reduce dryness and static.

Regular brushing can also help distribute natural oils through the coat, and even lightly dampening your hands before petting can make a difference. “Choosing natural fiber bedding and avoiding overly dry indoor environments can also reduce static buildup,” Dr. Rakestraw explains.

If your pet seems distressed after getting shocked, the most important thing is to stay calm in the moment. “Use a gentle voice, offer reassurance, and give your pet space if they need it,” Dr. Rakestraw suggests. “Try not to repeat the same contact right away. If a pet starts showing ongoing fear or behavioral changes, it’s a good idea to check in with a veterinarian.