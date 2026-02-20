Are Pig Ears Good for Dogs or Risky Treats?

You may encounter pig ears where you find dog treats, but some types are safer than others.

Pig ears have claimed classic-dog-treat status. They’ve been around forever. You can find them nearly anywhere you find dog treats. And they’ve gained more popularity as dog parents look for natural treat options.

But does their omnipresence actually mean they’re good for your pup? Let’s look into when they are beneficial, when they could be dangerous, and how to choose when, how, and if to give them to your dog.

Main takeaways Pig ears are made by cleaning and drying (or baking) the cartilaginous ear flap of butchered pigs.

Pig ear treats can be joint-friendly products, highly digestible, and potentially beneficial for dental health.

When choosing pig ears, you want something that is baked soft, not smoked or cooked until it’s brittle. Also, look for products without additives.

Bacterial contamination can be a problem with pig ears, so carefully choose the products you feed your dog.

If pig ears aren’t your number one dog treat choice, don’t worry, there are many other safe options out there.

What are pig ears?

Pig ears are exactly what they sound like: They are the cartilaginous pinnae (or ear flap) of butchered pigs, then cleaned and dried into a chewy treat that most dogs can’t get enough of.

Pig ears are prepared in a few different ways, and preparation makes all the difference in how healthy they are for your pup. They can be smoked (not recommended) or slowly baked or dried to become more shelf-stable and give your dog a chewiness they crave.

Nutritional content of pig ears

The contents of pig ears are pretty basic — skin and cartilage — but they do provide some nutritional value. Most happen to have a high protein content, usually 60 to 75 percent, moderate fat (at around 20 percent), and because they’re cartilage, they contain glucosamine and chondroitin, which is great for your dog’s joint health. On top of that, they are highly digestible and can provide some B vitamins, zinc, and iron.

Benefits of pig ears for dogs

If your dog has been eating good-quality dog food, pig ears aren’t necessary for their overall nutritional health, but they can provide a bit of a boost rather than just empty calories.

Along with that, chewing on pig ears provides your dog entertainment, the release of endorphins while chewing, and can burn excess energy when you’re unable to exercise or stimulate them.

Physically chewing on objects makes a dog feel good, and can also help remove plaque and tartar from their teeth. The gentle massaging of the gums can also increase blood flow and promote healing. Both of these things can go a long way in treating and preventing dental disease.

Potential risks associated with pig ears

As with any other snack you give your dog, there may be some risks involved.

High fat content: Pig ears are not meant to make up a significant part of your dog’s diet. They are meant to be an occasional treat, mainly due to their high fat content. Eating a large amount can lead to issues such as pancreatitis and weight gain.

Additives: Some pig ear products may contain additives to make them last longer. These could be harmful to your dog, so try to steer clear of them if possible.

Texture: Pig ears, in order to be beneficial, should be soft and flexible. Overcooking or smoking them can make them brittle, which can damage your dog’s mouth or cause splinters that can damage your dog’s digestive tract.

Bacterial contamination: Depending on how pig ears are prepared, bacterial contamination could be a risk. In 2019, opens in new tab several brands of pig ears were found to be contaminated with salmonella, which can be an issue for dogs and people.

Are pig ears safe for dogs?

In most cases, pig ears are safe treats for dogs, but there are some exceptions. Pig ears that have been baked at low temperatures or dried slowly tend to remain flexible and chewable, while those that have been quickly dried can turn brittle. The more brittle the treat, the greater the chance it has of damaging your dog’s mouth — or splintering and causing digestive perforations or obstructions.

Look out for additives that increase pig ears’ shelf life. Some of them can be dangerous.

How to choose safe and healthy pig ears for your dog

Look for freshly made products that are slowly heat-dried to kill bacteria and to remove moisture while maintaining a certain flexibility. Smoked options are usually too brittle and can contain harmful additives.

Choose from reputable brands that have never had recalls due to bacteria or other safety hazards. Check the ingredients list. Pig ears shouldn’t contain a lot of other ingredients — just pig ears. If there’s a bunch of unpronounceable ingredients, look for a different brand. Speak to your veterinarian if you need any suggestions.

Alternatives treats to pig ears

Pig ears can be a great occasional treat for dogs, but they aren’t the only things that are safe and healthy. Other chewy options include cow or buffalo ears, collagen chews, tendon chews, or sweet potato chews. Just make sure your dog’s chewy treat is flexible (not brittle) and free from additives. For puppies, speak to your vet about when, how, and if you can give them bones.

Your dog may also appreciate some healthy, crunchy human foods, such as carrots, cucumbers, apples, green beans, or frozen dog treats.

Bottom line

Pig ears are a popular, chewy dog treat made by cleaning and drying the ear flap of butchered pigs. They can provide protein, fat, and joint benefits for your dog, as well as offer valuable chewing opportunities and dental cleaning. Even with these benefits, they shouldn’t make up a large part of your dog’s diet, and you should be careful about how you select your products.

