Rover Sitter Accused of Covering Up Dog’s Death With Cremation

Leaving your beloved pets behind in the care of another is always stressful. But for one Florida woman, it turned into a nightmare when she returned from vacation to find that her dog had passed away — and a sitter she hired through Rover reportedly covered up the mysterious death.

Eilyn Jimenez of Miami Shores, Florida left her three dogs, Baxter, Bentley, and Aria with Barbara Paz, a dog sitter she found on the Rover app, while she was on vacation. When she returned, Jimenez learned that Aria, a 12-year old Maltese-Shitzu, had passed away — and Paz hadn’t informed her until she handed Jimenez a box of ashes.

“During the trip, I had been checking in with her, asking how everything was going and she was like, ‘No, everything is fine, everything is wonderful.’ Sending me videos of the dogs, perfect,” Jimenez told Local 10 News opens in new tab .

Reportedly, Paz told Jimenez that the dog had passed away in her sleep and that she had tried to perform CPR on her. But there are holes in her story. For one, the cremation provider, Resting Rainbow Pet Memorials & Cremation, told Paz that a separate individual named Daniel Cruz had brought in Aria’s remains. Joseph Castronovo, who works at Resting Rainbow, told Local 10 that Cruz claimed Aria was his dog — and he paid extra to have her cremated immediately.