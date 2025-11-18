Homeless Man’s Beloved Dog Euthanized Without His Permission

His other dog was adopted, and now he’s fighting to reunite with his remaining pet.

Michael Puckett was staying at a homeless encampment when he was arrested for trespassing on private property — a stretch of undeveloped, vacant land in Ormond Beach, Florida — and jailed for five days. When he was released, he wanted nothing more than to be reunited with his two beloved dogs. But he soon discovered that was going to be nearly impossible: In his brief time away, one dog had been euthanized and the other adopted out to a stranger.

"I just don't understand," Puckett told The Daytona Beach News-Journa opens in new tab l. "I wasn't nasty with them. I still don't know why they took my dogs. I took very good care of them."

Puckett has a job and a place to live now, but he became unhoused in early 2024 and lived in the encampment until recently. Throughout his struggles, his two dogs — a black Pit Bull mix named Macho Man and a brown brindle Pit Bull named Goose — were by his side.

"I could communicate with them just looking at them," he said. "They were my boys. They did everything with me."