An unexpected athlete joined the Olympic women’s cross-country skiing team free race: a two-year old Czechoslovakian Wolfdog named Nazgul.

In the middle of Wednesday’s broadcast, the excited dog bounded onto the course, just as members of Team Croatia and Team Australia crossed the finish line. Nazgul charmed the crowd, happily running and staring right at the camera. Spectators were charmed, cheering for the dog as he made his way to the finish area.

Nazgul even got an official photo-finish as he crossed the line. After some cheerfully curious sniffs and tail wags, he was eventually rounded up by Olympic officials and reunited with his family.

Nazgul joins the rest of the racers as he makes his way across the finish line. NBC Sports / YouTube

“The biggest cheer of the day ... and it’s not for any of the skiers,” the broadcaster said opens in new tab .

Nazgul then proceeded to greet and sniff his fellow racers as they completed the course. Most of the skiers were understandably very confused. They had a whole range of reactions. Many were amused by the dog’s participation in the race.

“He was super happy crossing the finish line. I was so focused on finishing the race (that) I didn’t look at the dog,” Argentinian skier Nahiara Díaz González said to CNN opens in new tab . “It was just a fun experience. This is not normal. I don’t know what he was doing here. But the finish was not a problem. Luckily, it went well.”

“It was so fun. I like dogs, we have a dog at home,” said Sweden's Jonna Sundling to NBC opens in new tab . “When it came to the finish line I was like, ‘OK, we have a new member.’”

“I became famous with a dog that came across the finish line, and everyone wants to interview me now,” Greece's Konstantina Charalampidou said to ESPN opens in new tab . ��“He was chasing the camera that goes up and down the finish line. He was cute but not aggressive. I wanted to pet him, but I didn't have the time and I couldn't find him afterwards.”

DOG ON THE COURSE AT OLYMPIC SKIING. 🚨



The late entry closes strong at the cross country finish line! pic.twitter.com/o4mO28tXXW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Other athletes were a bit more hesitant, unsure if the strange and unknown dog was possibly dangerous. After all, Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs look very much like wolves.

“I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’” said Croatia’s Tena Hadzic to NPR opens in new tab . “I don’t know what I should do, because maybe he could attack me, bite me.”

“I was cooling down on the [stationary] bike, and I saw the dog and I was like, ‘That’s crazy,’ and I was just happy I wasn’t skiing next to the dog because I’m a bit afraid of dogs. I was happy I was already at the finish,” Switzerland’s Nadja Kaelin told NBC.

Apparently, his parents are related to an event official. The whole family had been staying at a nearby hotel in Tersero. Nazgul’s parents had been driving to watch an Olympic biathlon event at a completely separate venue.

“He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving — and I think he just wanted to follow us,” one of Nazgul’s parents, who asked to remain anonymous, told NPR. “He always looks for people.”

According to Nazgul’s parents, he is “stubborn, but very sweet.” No outlets were able to reach Nazgul himself for comment. He’s unfortunately not eligible to receive any medal, but now that he’s reunited with his family, he’s probably received the best prize of all.