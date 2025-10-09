Adorable Dog Treat ATMs May Be Coming to Your Local Bank

Your trip to the bank could be getting way more fun. Well, your dog’s trip to the bank could, now that they can make their very own ATM withdrawals at TD Bank.

TD Bank is debuting a new line of ATMs — but these ATMs aren’t your typical ones. They’re “Automated Treat Machines,” specifically designed to dispense treats for dogs opens in new tab . Last year, the bank installed a few of these special ATMs in Philadelphia; this month, they’re launching the dog ATMs in eight locations across the country. A select few TD locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts will be receiving the new ATMs. The full list can be found on TD’s website opens in new tab .

And TD isn’t stopping there — Dog ATMs will be heading to six more TD Bank locations in 2026.

“We want to make our stores feel unmistakable TD — and our Automated Treat Machines connect us with our customers and bring the community closer to the store in a unique and memorable way,” said Michale Snyder, TD’s Head of US Regional, Retail Distribution, and Experimental Marketing in a press release opens in new tab .