When you look at a fluffy Pomeranian, it’s hard to imagine that the tiny poofball could possibly be related to a fierce wolf — or even a Siberian husky, for that matter. But all dogs share a common ancestor, even if modern breeds truly run the gamut of size, shape, and temperament.

Dogs were some of the first animals opens in new tab to be domesticated roughly 30,000 years ago, and scientists have long wondered when exactly wolves started becoming the diverse set of dogs we know and love today. A new study published in the journal Science opens in new tab reveals that selective breeding might have started in the Middle Stone Age — way earlier than we originally thought.

It’s been a common believe that modern dog breeding began with the Victorian kennel clubs of the 1800s opens in new tab , which formalized different breeds into distinct categories. But even though those kennel clubs might’ve given names to specific canine qualities, different types of dogs existed for many, many years before. And as it turns out, our ancestors had been selectively breeding dogs over 10,000 years ago.

“It’s really surprising,” Dr. Cary Ameen from the University of Exeter, a lead researcher on the project, told BBC News opens in new tab . “And it starts to challenge the ideas about whether or not it was the Victorians — and their kennel clubs — that drove this.”