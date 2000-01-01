15 Rare Dog Breeds You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

As cost of living rises and shelters fill up, you can find the perfect dog to adopt at many reputable rescues. There are mixes, purebred pups, even Goldendoodles rescued from unethical breeding situations. We always encourage folks to consider adopting, especially considering so many pups who are in need.

But as pet parents ourselves, we are equally fascinated by the kinds of dogs who exist in the world, especially when they are unique. Here, we explore 15 rare breeds that exist in the world — and what they look like.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

What is a rare dog breed?

Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , defines a rare dog breed as one with a limited global breeding pool, limited distribution in some or all parts of the world, and/or unique mental and physical characteristics or abilities.